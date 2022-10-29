T20 World Cup: Giant slayer Zimbabwe eye another big hunt against Bangladesh

Bangladesh will have an upper edge over Zimbabwe when it comes to head-to-head. They have won twelve and lost seven in the 19 T20Is they have clashed against each other. It will be their first meeting in the T20 World Cup.

However, after their stunning one-run win over Pakistan, the Craig Ervine side has reasons to believe against a struggling Bangladesh, who were hammered by 104 runs by South Africa. Gone are the days when Bangladesh used to dominate Zimbabwe. In July this year, Zimbabwe won both the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.



Where will the match be decided?

Zimbabwe pacers against Bangladesh batters

Zimbabwe’s bowling unit was sensational, to say the least, against Pakistan. They have four tall hit-the-deck bowlers who can dismantle any batting unit in Australian conditions. The pace quartet of Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani will test Bangladesh batters, who looked all at sea against the Dutch pacers.

Mustafizur Rahman vs Sikandar Raza

Mustafizur Rahman is yet to take a wicket in the tournament. His battle in the middle and in the death overs against Zimbabwe’s man of the moment, Sikandar Raza, will be crucial. Raza has already bagged three player-of-the-match awards so far and has been a massive force behind Zimbabwe’s recent form.

Shakib’s form

In this current Bangladesh team, their captain Shakib Al Hasan is the only match-winner. Shakib has struggled with the bat scoring only 7 & 1 in two outings. In the bowling front, he has taken three wickets. Bangladesh will need an inspirational performance from their captain against Zimbabwe.

Six-lust

Bangladesh have smoked eleven sixes in their last three T20Is, while Zimbabwe have managed only five in their last three outings.

Form guide

Bangladesh: Since the last T20 World Cup in the UAE, Bangladesh has played 21 T20Is, winning 5 and losing 15, and one match was abandoned.

Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the last year’s World Cup as they were suspended by the ICC for two years in 2019, citing government interference in cricket administration. Since the last World Cup, they have played 21 T20Is, winning 12, and losing eight while one match was abandoned.

It will be the first match at the Gabba of this tournament. In the 71 T20 matches played here team batting first has won 33 times, while 34 games are won by the chasing team. In the last six international matches, teams batting first have won four out of the six times.



Predicted XIs

Zimbabwe XI: Wessley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (capt), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud