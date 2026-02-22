‘We knew where we were going to be’: Daren Sammy responds to pre-seeded T20 World Cup format criticism ahead of Zimbabwe clash

One of the talking points of the ongoing T20 World Cup has been the pre-determined seeding of teams, which has diluted the importance of where teams would finish in their respective groups.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy weighed in on the debate, acknowledging that conversations around tournament logistics and structure are understandable, particularly from a fan perspective.

“I do understand from the logistics standpoint, trying to give the fans the surety,” Sammy said at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

The 2016 T20 World Cup-winning captain made it clear that the team had prepared for a demanding path in the competition from the outset.