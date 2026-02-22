‘We knew where we were going to be’: Daren Sammy responds to pre-seeded T20 World Cup format criticism ahead of Zimbabwe clash

The 2016 T20 World Cup-winning captain made it clear that the team had prepared for a demanding path in the competition from the outset.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 22, 2026 03:39 PM IST
SammyWest Indies head coach Darren Sammy. (FILE photo)
One of the talking points of the ongoing T20 World Cup has been the pre-determined seeding of teams, which has diluted the importance of where teams would finish in their respective groups.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy weighed in on the debate, acknowledging that conversations around tournament logistics and structure are understandable, particularly from a fan perspective.

“I do understand from the logistics standpoint, trying to give the fans the surety,” Sammy said at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“We knew before the tournament what was going to happen, where we were going to be. We just try to control what we can,” Sammy said.

“My team knows they just have to play a World Cup. We’ve got Zimbabwe tomorrow, we’ve got South Africa and then India,” he added, suggesting that the schedule simply reflects the nature of major tournaments where top teams inevitably meet.

Sammy also stressed that success at this stage requires respecting every opponent rather than looking too far ahead. For him, the priority remains ensuring that the team’s attention does not drift beyond the immediate task.

“If you’re going to win, you’ve got to play what’s in front of you. Not take it for granted, not take anybody lightly,” he said. “If you start to bring in other factors, it takes you off-track on your focus. For us, our focus is Zimbabwe tomorrow and doing everything in our power to come out victorious.”

He also noted that Zimbabwe’s qualification itself should be viewed positively, arguing that their progress shows how motivation and opportunity can drive teams to perform beyond expectations.

“Zimbabwe did what they had to do,” he said, adding that such outcomes can inspire other teams and underline the competitive nature of a World Cup.

