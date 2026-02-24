Tickets for T20 World Cup final and semifinals go on sale; refunds available should venues flip

The ICC said the semi-final 1 remains a floating venue arrangement with the match to be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while semi-final 2 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (File)

Tickets for the semi-finals and final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 went on sale at 7pm on Tuesday, as fans seek to secure seats for the first semi-final on 4 March, the second semi-final on 5 March and the final on 8 March.

The ICC said the semi-final 1 remains a floating venue arrangement with the match to be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while semi-final 2 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo on 4 March. If Pakistan do not qualify for the semi-finals, but Sri Lanka qualify and play anyone other than India, then Sri Lanka will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo.