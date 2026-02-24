Tickets for T20 World Cup final and semifinals go on sale; refunds available should venues flip

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Tickets for the semi-finals and final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 went on sale at 7pm on Tuesday, as fans seek to secure seats for the first semi-final on 4 March, the second semi-final on 5 March and the final on 8 March.
The ICC said the semi-final 1 remains a floating venue arrangement with the match to be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while semi-final 2 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo on 4 March. If Pakistan do not qualify for the semi-finals, but Sri Lanka qualify and play anyone other than India, then Sri Lanka will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo.
If neither of those apply, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, then semi-final 1 will be played in Kolkata on the same date. If Pakistan reach the final it will be played in Colombo otherwise it will be played in Ahmedabad.
Refunds are available for those that purchase tickets for venues where the semifinal 1 or final matches don’t pan out. This first release offers an initial allocation of tickets across categories for each of the three matches. All tickets are available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com.
Currently, eight teams are vying for the four spots in the knockouts. From Group 1, West Indies and South Africa lead the Super 8 points tally after their big wins over Zimbabwe and India, respectively.
Meanwhile in Group 2, England sit atop following their win over Sri Lanka. New Zealand and Pakistan shared a point each after rain had the final say in their fixture.
