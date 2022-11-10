scorecardresearch
T20 World Cup final: Will rain play spoilsport in Melbourne?

The MCG rain also played a key role in defending champions Australia's exit from the world cup

MCGRain may play spoilsport in Melbourne on Sunday for the T20 World Cup final. Heavy rain is predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology. (AP)

T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played in Melbourne on Sunday where the winner of the second semifinal will face Pakistan. It’s the same venue where three matches have already been abandoned due to heavy rain. While in another rain-interrupted game, Ireland upset England.

The MCG rain also played a key role in champions Australia’s exit from the world cup. Australia vs England was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain. It denied host nation Australia the opportunity to face England in a must-win fixture, effectively knocking them out of the tournament.

What’s the prediction?

As per the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 95 per cent chance of rain (8 to 20 mm) in Melbourne on Sunday. More than 90,000 spectators are expected to be present at the MCG.

However unlike the league games, the final has a reserve day for playing. Monday at 3 PM local time (9:30 AM IST) is the slot allocated for the final if the play is not possible on Sunday. In addition to that two extra hours are granted for completing the final if rain should interrupt.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a forecast of heavy rain for Monday (November 14) as well.

Also Read |Why is it raining so much in Australia, and how has it affected tournament favourites at World T20?

The T20 World Cup playing conditions state: “Every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day,”

“Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.” the playing conditions further state.

Pakistan has already reached the World Cup final. The winners of the India-England clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday will face the Men in Green.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 10:26:19 am
More Sports

