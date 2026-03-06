T20 World Cup Final Match 2026 Date, Ticket Booking, Price: How to book tickets for India vs New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
ICC T20 World Cup Final Match 2026 Ticket Booking: After over a month of high octane action, the T20 World Cup is at its final stage with India and New Zealand set to compete for the title in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India defeated England by 7 wickets on Thursday at Wankhede to book a spot in the final while the kiwis had defeated heavy favourites South Africa by 9 wickets at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday to punch their tickets to Ahmedabad.
To reach the final, India had to defeat USA by 29 runs in their opening group fixture, followed by a 93-run win against Namibia. They would then trounce archrivals Pakistan by 61 runs and finish their group stage commitments with a 17-run win over Netherlands. Entering the Super Eights, they were shocked by South Africa by 76 runs before defeating Zimbabwe and West Indies by 72 runs and 5 wickets respectively to enter the semifinal where they defeated England.
New Zealand, meanwhile, started their campaign with a 5-wicket win over Afghanistan, followed by a 10-wicket victory over UAE. They would then fall to South Africa by 7 wickets before defeating Canada to make their way to the Super 8s. Their first Super 8s match vs Pakistan was washed out due to rain after which they defeated Sri Lanka by 61 runs. Their last Super 8 match was a loss to England by 4 wickets with the Kiwis ultimately edging through after overhauling Pakistan on net run rate. In the semis, they thrashed south Africa by 9 wickets.
All tickets will be available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com. After clicking on the link, the user will be redirected to a BookMyShow page where by clicking Ahmedabad, the link for booking the tickets of the final will be available. The user can then click on that link and book their tickets. Standard tickets are priced at Rs 2000-Rs 4000 while premium categories are as high as Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. Meanwhile, the hospitality suites are priced at Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000.
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh
Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie
