ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Final winners: Who will be the Man of Match in IND vs NZ final today?

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli was adjudged the player of the final in the 2024 edition. (BCCI)

ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Final winners: The 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup will come to a close tonight in Ahmedabad as India aim to defend their crown against dark horses New Zealand.

The T20 World Cup finals have always endured intense contests across the previous nine editions, with several individual stepping up come the big day. After he had a tournament to forget throughout the entire 2024 edition, India legend Virat Kohli stepped up in the final against South Africa in Barbados 20 months ago. With India suffering an early collapse, Kohli’s immense maturity helped him bat through the innings, steering India to a match-winning 176-run total. The former India skipper absorbed the pressure to rack up 76 off 59 deliveries against the Proteas, the second-highest score by an Indian batter in a final, only behind his own 77 from the 2014 final against Sri Lanka.