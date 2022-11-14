T20 World Cup Final: Inzamam-ul-Haq hails Pakistan cricket team’s fighting spirit

Terming Pakistan’s loss against England in the T20 World Cup on Sunday as a learning one for the Babar Azam led team, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq heaped praise on the Pakistan team and believed that the team will improve only after the final appearance. Haq, who had starred in Pakistan’s title win in the Cricket World Cup in Australia in 1992, also talked about the 1992 win and the 1999 Cricket World Cup loss in the final in England.

“We had also lost the 1999 World Cup final. I know how our days were spent post the loss. Hence I understand what these players must be going through after the loss. But I also know the feeling of winning the 1992 World Cup. I know what it feels to win a world cup and what it feels to lose a world cup final. The public too understands this now. The major thing was how Pakistan made a comeback in the tournament. From where they were and from where they finished was great. All credit should go to Babar Azam and his team. The best thing was that this team showed the fighting spirit,” Haq said on his Youtube channel The Match Winner.

While the talk was about Pakistan repeating the feat of winning the 1992 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket ground (MCG) at the same ground on Sunday, the Babar Azam led team could not repeat the feat. It was Ben Stokes’ unbeaten knock of 52 runs coupled with the brilliance of Sam Curran and leg-spinner Adil Rashid, which denied the Pakistan team a chance to repeat the heroics of the Imran Khan led Pakistan team in 1992. While Pakistan were 68 for 2 after the end of ten overs, the team lost six wickets for 69 runs in the last ten overs and Haq termed that as a crucial thing in the final.

“It is a bit disappointing that Pakistan had a great opportunity to win the World Cup but they could not win. I must appreciate the boys. I understand the score was less than par. Pakistan played well till the 15th over. But they failed to make those extra 20-25 runs in the last five overs. I believe a score between 160 and 170 would have been a fighting total. England would have been under a lot of pressure chasing such a score. Pakistani bowlers made a fine effort. The good thing was that their body language was great. Pakistan could have won the game too. People were talking about the repeat of the 1992 world cup and I believed that Pakistan could win,” said Haq.

While Pakistan bowling attack started on high in the England innings during the chase of 138 runs with Shaheen Afridi picking up the wicket of Alex Hales in the first over, England held their nerves to win the final. Haq termed the current Pakistan T20 team as a better team but criticized them for not playing good cricket at times.

“I believe Pakistan did not play good cricket. It was a much better team. But the good thing for me is that this team did not give up in any kind of situation. Whatever the situation was, this team fought hard. We saw in the final that a score of 137 was nothing. But the body language of Pakistan bowlers was not bad. There will be criticism post this loss but the important thing is that they fought hard. The team played as a unit and I should congratulate the coaching staff including Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Yousuf, Mathew Hayden and Shaun Tait for that. I am sure the team will work hard again and better results can be achieved by this team, “said Haq.