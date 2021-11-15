scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Australia lift maiden T20 World Cup, shatter records and expectations

Australia's David Warner surpassed Matthew Hayden and Shane Watson to become the highest run-getter for Australia in a single T20 World Cup.


November 15, 2021 12:04:48 am
australia vs new zealand, t20 finalAustralia's Mitchell Marsh, left, fist bumps David Warner playing without his helmet after taking it off during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put smiles on Aussie faces as they steered Australia to their first ever T20 World Cup on Sunday by beating New Zealand by 8 wickets. And in doing so, they shattered records, left, right and centre.

With his 53 off 38 balls against New Zealand, Warner surpassed two Australian legends – Matthew Hayden and Shane Watson – to become the highest run-getter for Australia in a single T20 World Cup. Hayden had amassed 265 runs in six innings in the inaugural T20 World Cup, in 2007 while Watson scored 249 runs in six innings in 2012.

Marsh, meanwhile, became the player to score the fastest 50 (31) in a T20 World Cup final which means that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s record of the fastest 50 (32) in the previous innings was very short-lived. Marsh also reached 600 runs in T20Is in 2021 becoming the first Australian batsmen to do so.

The last time New Zealand beat Australia in a crunch game of a multi-nation tournament was back in 1981. Since then, the two teams have met each other 16 times and Australia have won all of them convincingly.

Before tonight’s match, New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi had taken six wickets at an average of 9.2 in the four overs immediately after the power play at the T20 World Cup since the beginning of the Super 12, more than any other player in that term. This time, not so lucky this time.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson's 85 happens to be the joint-highest individual innings by a batter in the final of the men's T20 World Cup with the other one being Marlon Samuels' 85* against England in Kolkata in 2016. He is the second captain to score 50+ in T20 WC finals after Kumar Sangakkara (64* vs Pak, Lord's, 2009).

This is now the highest total in a T20 WC final which Australia have successfully chased down, surpassing West Indies’ 161/6 against England in Kolkata in 2016.

Australia wins its first T20 World Cup, beats New Zealand in final
