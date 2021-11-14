scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 14, 2021
T20 World Cup final: ‘Feel for Kiwis but in the end Australia peaked at the right time’

T20 World Cup final: Mitchell Marsh and David Warner smashed half centuries as Australia won its first cricket T20 World Cup.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 14, 2021 11:33:21 pm
T20 World Cup finalAustralia's Glenn Maxwell, second right, celebrates with his teammate Mitchell Marsh, right, as New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson, second left, and Tim Southee, left, react, during the T20 World Cup final match. (AP)

Australia defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh took the initiative and steered the Kangaroos to their first-ever T20 World Cup. Despite losing Aaron Finch in the third over, Australia pressed on and clinched the victory.

Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls and Warner made 53 off 38 as Australia reached 173/2 in 18.5 overs.

Earlier New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was brutal and artistic during his beautifully crafted knock of 85, which took New Zealand to a competitive 172/4 in 20 overs.

Put into bat, New Zealand literally struggled in the first 10 overs with Martin Guptill’s painful 28 off 35 balls slowing the proceedings.

Williamson made the stage his own with a grace of a ‘ballet dancer’ hitting 10 fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock.

In the last 10 overs, New Zealand scored an astounding 115 runs to make a match of the ‘Grand Finale’.

A plethora of reactions poured in from all corners of the social media as everyone chimed in to congratulate the Aussies.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 172 for 4 in 20 overs. (K Williamson 85, J Hazlewood 3/16, A Zampa 1/26).

Australia: 173 for 2 in 18.5 overs. (M Marsh 77 not out, D Warner 53; T Boult 2/18).

