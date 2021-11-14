T20 World Cup final: ‘Feel for Kiwis but in the end Australia peaked at the right time’

Australia defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh took the initiative and steered the Kangaroos to their first-ever T20 World Cup. Despite losing Aaron Finch in the third over, Australia pressed on and clinched the victory.

Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls and Warner made 53 off 38 as Australia reached 173/2 in 18.5 overs.

Earlier New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was brutal and artistic during his beautifully crafted knock of 85, which took New Zealand to a competitive 172/4 in 20 overs.

Put into bat, New Zealand literally struggled in the first 10 overs with Martin Guptill’s painful 28 off 35 balls slowing the proceedings.

Williamson made the stage his own with a grace of a ‘ballet dancer’ hitting 10 fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock.

In the last 10 overs, New Zealand scored an astounding 115 runs to make a match of the ‘Grand Finale’.

A plethora of reactions poured in from all corners of the social media as everyone chimed in to congratulate the Aussies.

It’s finally ours! An epic performance from our sensational Aussies! Men’s T20 World Cup champions! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Sxaj9PmWvC — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 14, 2021

Feel for @BLACKCAPS you guys were brilliant thru out.. outstanding inn #KaneWilliamson 🤗 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2021

Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2021

Tremendous final, some terrific batting! Williamson played one of the all-time classics, but Warner and Marsh were just unstoppable! Congratulations to Australia on their maiden triumph, New Zealand have nothing to be ashamed of. #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2021

Intuition gone wrong !! This team is something els under pressure 🇦🇺 congratulations Australia what a victory ✌️ feel for the black caps #mitchelmarsh outstanding innings along with @davidwarner31 well played #KaneWilliamson #NZvAUS #T20WorldCup — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 14, 2021

Congratulations to both teams on a terrific #ICCT20WorldCup final and tournament !!! In the end the Aussies peaked at the right time & just had to many match winners for NZ. Congrats to @AaronFinch5 & all the Aussie boys ! Very happy for M Marsh too – Great stuff ✅👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 14, 2021

Congratulations Australia 🇦🇺! Your campaign and trophy once again shows never take Aussies lightly in #ICCT20WorldCup . Hard luck to #Williamson and his mates but they have three back to back finals in three different formats is a great achievement. #AUSvNZ — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 14, 2021

@CricketAus came to the tournament well rested, prepared & with minimal expectations from themselves. flew under the radar through the league phase and delivered two stellar performances in the semis and finals! Deservingly win their 1st #worldT20 title @ICC #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/IgSnXjFJPf — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) November 14, 2021

Many Congratulations to Team Australia for such a brilliant performance and winning the ICC T20 trophy! #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal 👏🏆 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 14, 2021

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 172 for 4 in 20 overs. (K Williamson 85, J Hazlewood 3/16, A Zampa 1/26).

Australia: 173 for 2 in 18.5 overs. (M Marsh 77 not out, D Warner 53; T Boult 2/18).