Why the Ahmedabad pitch could be the biggest x-factor in the T20 World Cup final

After the frenetic batting displays in the semi-finals, another belter greeted India and New Zealand on the eve of the T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But for once, it doesn’t simplify the equations for either side.

How many overs of spin can New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner afford to bowl on a surface that has been the least conducive to tweakers this World Cup? Meanwhile, will Suryakumar Yadav be forced to omit his mystery man, Varun Chakaravarthy? The Tamil Nadu spinner’s magic has progressively gone off the boil through the Super 8s. His vulnerabilities first surfaced on this very ground three months ago.

Chakaravarthy conceded more than 50 runs in a T20I for the first time when South Africa visited Ahmedabad in December 2025. He did take four wickets then, but in the Super 8 opener on the same ground against the Proteas a fortnight ago, Chakaravarthy was clubbed for 47 in four overs. India bowled only six overs of spin and suffered a hefty 76-run defeat.

Motera also staged the only two matches where India dropped their ultimate utility man, vice-captain Axar Patel. The ineffectiveness of spin has clearly weighed on the hosts’ minds during the Ahmedabad stopovers.

Spin in Ahmedabad Matches Overs Wkts Ave Econ SR In T20 World Cup 2026 6 80 21 35.57 9.33 22 Overall T20Is 14 176.3 43 38.27 9.32 24.6

Among all venues for this World Cup, Ahmedabad has had the flattest effect on spin. Across six matches, the spinners have bowled only 80 overs, the lowest across all eight venues. Moreover, the spinners’ economy surges to 9.32 in Ahmedabad, distinctly above their overall economy of 8.16 in the tournament.

The lack of grip for the slower bowlers in Ahmedabad, though, is no surprise. In fact, the 9.32 economy mirrors the exact figure spinners have collectively borne in 14 T20Is at Motera, ranking among the least spin-friendly surfaces in India.

No spinner has successfully clamped oppositions with steady wickets on this ground, save Chakaravarthy — who comes with a caveat. His is the worst economy among spinners with at least 10 overs on this ground: 10.36 for eight dismissals. Coming off an English shellacking in the semi-final where he conceded 0/64 in four overs — the worst figures of his entire T20 career — it will be interesting to see if India back him to turn his form around on the big day.

IND-NZ spinners in Ahmedabad Matches Overs Wkts Ave Econ SR Varun Chakaravarthy (IND) 3 11 8 14.25 10.36 8.2 Mitchell Santer (NZ) 2 8 0 – 8.75 – Axar Patel (IND) 1 3 0 – 8 – Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 1 1 0 – 12 – Washington Sundar (IND) 9 25.3 4 55.25 8.66 38.2 Ish Sodhi (NZ) 1 3 1 34 11.33 18 Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 1 1 1 9 9 6

The lack of incisive spin alternatives will also partially relieve India, given that even part-timers have exploited the out-of-sorts Abhishek Sharma and the unending list of left-handers in India’s top seven. Santner may deploy the unheralded Cole McConchie to challenge the erratic Abhishek Sharma early. The tall off-spinner was summoned for a solitary over against South Africa, where he opened the attack from one end and snipped the left-handed Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton off successive deliveries.

On a flat Ahmedabad surface, though, that threat is considerably diluted — and India’s left-handers will know it.

Abhishek and Ishan Kishan simply need to prevent spin from controlling the tempo with their typical panache, alongside Sanju Samson. The true bounce will vouch for them despite the recent wobble.

These calculations will also be ringing in the Kiwi captain’s mind. In the two T20Is he has played at the venue, Santner has returned empty-handed, offering India a chance to counter-punch by slashing his defensive lines. Santner might relate to Chakaravarthy’s recent struggles. In his previous outing against India on a similar flat strip in Thiruvananthapuram in January, the left-arm spinner conceded 1/60 in four overs — the worst figures of his 264-match T20 career.

Spin could be all too fleeting during a potential 40-over showdown in Ahmedabad, but every delivery during the spinners’ window will warrant a pressing response on Sunday night.