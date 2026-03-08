India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch IND vs NZ Match Live Telecast and Stream?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Live Score Streaming Online: India and New Zealand will go toe to toe in yet another final on Sunday night as they meet in the summit clash of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.
With a high-scoring pitch on offer in Ahmedabad, the team batting first will face the heat of having to put on a staggeringly high score at a venue where the lowest first-innings total this edition has stood at 175. India’s wavering batting form will be of concern, hinging heavily on the form of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube to bail the team out of trouble over the last week.
What Is The Toss Time For India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The toss for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
What time and where is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be played on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
How To Watch India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match In India?
The India vs New ZealandT20 World Cup 2026 final match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.
How To Live Stream India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The live streaming of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
