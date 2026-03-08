India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch IND vs NZ Match Live Telecast and Stream?

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Sanju Samson will be in focus for IND vs NZ today. (AP Photo)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Live Score Streaming Online: India and New Zealand will go toe to toe in yet another final on Sunday night as they meet in the summit clash of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.

With a high-scoring pitch on offer in Ahmedabad, the team batting first will face the heat of having to put on a staggeringly high score at a venue where the lowest first-innings total this edition has stood at 175. India’s wavering batting form will be of concern, hinging heavily on the form of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube to bail the team out of trouble over the last week.