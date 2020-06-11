T20 World Cup fate likely to be decided next month

There is speculation that the October-November window for the T20 World Cup would be taken up by the IPL. (Source: File Photo) There is speculation that the October-November window for the T20 World Cup would be taken up by the IPL. (Source: File Photo)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting on Wednesday didn’t set any date with regards to taking a decision on this year’s T20 World Cup, it is learnt. Despite Cricket Australia’s (CA) apparent reluctance to stage the tournament in October-November due to the Covid-induced situation, the game’s global body decided to drag the matter at least until next month, when all member boards will meet for the Full Council.

This paper understands that the ICC has the support of some cricket boards, as it still explores options to stage the tournament in the scheduled window.

Grapevine has it that member boards that have no stake in the IPL, are willing to wait, for the T20 World Cup taking place as per schedule will allow them their guaranteed revenue share – in the region of at least $7-8 million each – from the ICC on time. Postponement of the T20 World Cup could throw open a window for the IPL in the autumn.

Another reason why the ICC prefers to wait is the improved coronavirus situation in Australia. The global body’s press release stated: “The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board today agreed to continue exploring a number of contingency plans regarding the future of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 until next month whilst planning for delivery of the events in the scheduled window is ongoing.”

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said: “We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our Members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision.”

Tax exemptions

The ICC Board extended the deadline for the BCCI until December to sort out the tax exemptions issue with the Indian government. This is related to two ICC events – the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 50-over World Cup – India would be hosting. The ICC earlier had asked the Indian board to provide confirmation by May 18, as emails were exchanged between the two parties.

