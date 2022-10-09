scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

‘Thoda butterfly hai, excitement bhi bahut hai’: Suryakumar Yadav up for T20 World Cup challenge

Suryakumar Yadav shares the experience of India's first training session in Australia before the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav during India's first training session in Perth. (Screengrab)

There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav is India’s most bankable T20 match-winner. There is also no more reassuring sight than Suryakumar Yadav striding out to bat in a T20 game. In the upcoming T20 World Cup, India’s chances to win would be riding on his performance.

Team India had hit the ground running in Perth and has started their final preparations ahead of the world tournament.

India’s Mr dependable in the T20I, Suryakumar Yadav, shares the experience of India’s first training session in Australia before the T20 World Cup.

“I was really looking forward to coming here and attending the first practice session. Go around the ground, have a walk, and feels what it’s like. The first net session was really amazing, I just wanted to see the pace of the wicket and bounce,” he said in a recent video posted by BCCI on Twitter.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

About the preparation, the 32-year-old said there is a bit of nerve, but he is following his process.

Thoda butterfly hai, excitement bhi bahut hai (There is excitement as well as butterflies in my stomach. But at the same time, it is important to adapt quickly and follow your own process and routine follow, which is most important,” he said.

Also Read |Shots that make Suryakumar Yadav a 360-degree batsman

Exactly two weeks from now, India will be playing Pakistan to kickstart their World Cup campaign at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

Surya, who has been in red-hot form for India in the T20Is, also talks about his preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

“In Australia, to make prepare your gameplan, bounce, pace and grounds dimension are very crucial, and I am looking at all these aspects,” he said.

Unlike his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who on Saturday said that it is freezing cold in Australia, Surya likes the Australian weather.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatarPremium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatar

“It’s very beautiful in the daytime. There is a bit of cool air. But overall, Weather is same like India,” he said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 10:24:20 am
Next Story

Rashmika Mandanna on her relationship with Vijay Deverkonda: ‘I see what’s happening on social media, find it very cute…’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 09: Latest News