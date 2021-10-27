T20 World Cup, ENG vs BAN live streaming: When and where to watch match live?

T20 World Cup, ENG vs BAN live streaming: Buoyed by the emphatic win over defending champions West Indies, England would look to continue their winning momentum when they face Bangladesh in a tricky Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup today. Their bowling unit was right on the job as the Eoin Morgan-led England bundled out an otherwise lacklustre West Indies for a paltry 55 in 14.2 overs before cantering home in 8.2 overs.

Against an opposition who are familiar with the sluggish sub-continent conditions and capable of producing upsets, Morgan will ill-afford to rest on the laurels.With the match starting in the afternoon, the reigning ODI world champions will be tested in the oppressive heat of Abu Dhabi where temperature soars above 32C.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom Curran

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Match details:

When will the T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs Bangladesh take place?

The match between England and Bangladesh will take place on 27 October 2021.

What is the venue for the T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs Bangladesh match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the England vs Bangladesh match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

