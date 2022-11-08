T20 World Cup: England’s Mark Wood complains of ‘general stiffness’, misses penultimate training session

With the semifinal of the T20 World Cup is looming, England might be stuck under the threat of an injury concern to fast bowler Mark Wood. Wood complained of “general stiffness” and did not take part in the penultimate training sessions. Reports, however, suggest that his withdrawal from training is precautionary.

With top order batter Dawid Malan already doubtful for the semi-final clash due to a groin injury, it will be a big blow for Jos Butler if they end up missing two of their key players.

Malan sustained a groin injury in England’s four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. The former world No. 1 T20I batter hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England’s run chase.

Vice-captain Moeen Ali had said Malan’s injury doesn’t look good. Phil Salt will replace Malan if he is unable to play, according to reports.

England will face India in the semifinal of the World Cup on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. England finished second in their group above the hosts Australia after defeating Sri Lanka in a do-or-die game for Butler’s man.

England’s death bowling has been one of the best in the tournament however their middle-order batting hasn’t been firing on all cylinders. Chasing a mediocre total against Sri Lanka England struggled.

On the other hand, India has come top of their group beating Zimbabwe on Sunday. The Men in Blue are looking good after their solitary loss against South Africa at Perth.

India apart from Rohit’s, Axar’s form and Rishabh Pant-Dinesh Karthik’s dilemma the team has been firing on all cylinders. Middle-order players Surya Kumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have been in scintillating form. KL Rahul after his initial hiccups stuck form at the right time scoring back-to-back in the 50s.

In the other semifinal at the SCG Pakistan will face New Zealand. Pakistan finished second in group 2 and New Zealand topped their group.

The winners of the semi-finals will meet each other in the finals at the MCG.