Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

‘Showed me there is light at the end of the tunnel’: Dinesh Karthik thanks Rohit Sharma for support

Dinesh Karthik took to social media, writing a heartfelt note, thanking Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar for playing a huge role in his incredible comeback to Team India.

Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma, T20 world cup, Karthik thanks Rohit, Dinesh Karthik in T20 World cupDinesh Karthik, left, with captain Rohit Sharma.(AP/FILE)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter and one of the most talented finishers in T20 cricket, Dinesh Karthik has expressed his gratitude towards two men who helped him make a solid comeback. Responding to an ICC video, where Ricky Ponting has heaped praises about Karthik and lauded his inspiring comeback, DK in an Instagram post on Saturday, penned a heartfelt note.

Dinesh Karthik, who was hailed for his incredible comeback to Team India and become part of India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad, was not in the reckoning even at the start of 2022.

Attributing his success to Abhishek Nayar, DK wrote,” And to make all of this happen and actually keep believing in me and pushing me everyday in my journey here and what a special person he is in my life @abhisheknayar ❤️

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

While talking about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Karthik said,” For a man who went through all this, believed in me and always had time for me and showed me there is light at the end of the tunnel for that I’m ever grateful, that for me is @rohitsharma45 ❤️

In the video posted by the ICC, Ricky Ponting hailed Karthik as one of the best finishers going around in T20I cricket. “Thanks Ricky for these beautiful words, which means a hell of a lot to me. I’m hoping to spend some time in the near future with you,” Karthik wrote.

Karthik, who was part of MS Dhoni’s led India that won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, has also been included for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Karthik, who had made a strong case for another India comeback with his stellar run in the IPL 2022, was playing the role of a finisher for RCB and the Indian team. He had the highest strike rate among the leading run-getters in the tournament scoring 210 runs in seven innings at 205.88.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 11:30:57 am
