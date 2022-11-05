T20 World Cup: Dinesh Karthik is selected as a finisher, you can’t play Rishabh Pant in that role, says Harbhajan Singh

Dinesh Karthik is yet to play any impactful innings in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The veteran wicket-keeper batter failed to contribute with the bat in this World Cup and all his three scores are in single digits. With Rishab Pant waiting in the wings, there have been questions asked about Karthik’s involvement on the side.

However, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh speaking to Sports Tak said “Dinesh Karthik jab injured hue, tab maine kaha tha Pant ko laaiye. Agar fit hain, toh aap Karthik ko khilaaiye. Aap unko lekar isliye gaye the kyunki vo finisher hai, aur aap Pant ko udhar ballebaazi nahi karaoge jidhar Karthik karte hain (When Karthik was injured, I said that we should bring back Pant. But if he’s fit, Karthik should play because you selected him as a finisher. You can’t play Pant in that role),”

Harbhajan Singh, when asked about Dinesh Karthik failing thrice so for he said “Bande ne badi mehnat ki hai, run bhi banaake aaya hai. Just 3 mauko ke baad ye mat sochiye ki vo flop ho gaya hai. Mauka baraabar ka hina chahiye, agar upar waalo ko backing mil rahi hai toh neeche waalo ko bhi milni chahiye (He has worked hard, he has scored runs. You can’t say he has flopped after three chances. Everyone should have equal opportunities, if top-order players are getting the backing, lower-order players should also receive that),”

The 42-year-old said other players are failing as well but they are being protected because of their high stature in the game.

India has beaten Bangladesh by five runs at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit’s men are at the top of the table after four games. A win against Zimbabwe at MCG will mean India will be through to the semi-finals.