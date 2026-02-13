Used soft drink bottles being refilled as waste-management procedure, not for re-sale, says DDCA in response to viral video

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has issued a clarification after a video went viral of a vendor seemingly refilling cold-drink bottles from used cups, stating that it was being done as part of a waste management procedure. A spectator recorded and shared a video that is claimed to be shot at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during a T20 World Cup match.

In the video, a vendor can be seen emptying left-over drinks from cups into bottles. The person taking the video alleged that these drinks will now go on sale again during the next match. The video came amid allegations of high prices being charged inside the stadium.