Used soft drink bottles being refilled as waste-management procedure, not for re-sale, says DDCA in response to viral video

The DDCA said that the activity was part of the standard procedure for segregating wet and dry waste.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 01:53 PM IST
Delhi Stadium Arun Jaitley Feroz Shah KotlaA general view of the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has issued a clarification after a video went viral of a vendor seemingly refilling cold-drink bottles from used cups, stating that it was being done as part of a waste management procedure. A spectator recorded and shared a video that is claimed to be shot at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during a T20 World Cup match.

In the video, a vendor can be seen emptying left-over drinks from cups into bottles. The person taking the video alleged that these drinks will now go on sale again during the next match. The video came amid allegations of high prices being charged inside the stadium.

The DDCA, however, has said that the activity has been misinterpreted. “In the instance shown in the video, the vendor, while segregating wet and dry waste, poured the unused beverage back into the bottle prior to disposal as part of the waste collection process,” the statement read. “The bottles were subsequently collected, segregated and processed in accordance with the venue’s waste management and recycling policy. It is reiterated that the bottles were disposed of responsibly in line with established environmental and operational guidelines.”

The stadium has thus far hosted two matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup. In the first, the Netherlands beat Namibia by seven wickets in February 10. This was followed by a match between Namibia and hosts India on February 12. India won the match by 93 runs. The UAE are set to be stationed at the stadium, playing Canada on February 13, Afghanistan on February 16 and South Africa on February 18. A Super Eights match is then scheduled to be played at the stadium on March 1.

DDCA president Rohan Jaitley had earlier told The Indian Express that Delhi is set to get a new cricket stadium with a spectator capacity of 60,000 to 70,000. A cricket academy, a separate training ground and multiple nets are part of the plan for the international stadium with the DDCA engaged in discussions with the Delhi government as well as the Centre.

“The DDCA wants to build a new modern stadium within Delhi which will have world-class facilities and enhance fans’ experience. We hope to get land clearance by the end of this year. We have identified parcels of land in Delhi, including in Okhla, Dwarka, Rohini and Narela. But we want a location which has good metro and road connectivity and is also close to hotels and hospitals,” said Jaitley.

