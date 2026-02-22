T20 World Cup | ‘Wouldn’t say they bowled really well, we batted badly’: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka after loss to England

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka cut a disappointing figure after his team were skittled out for just 95 runs against England in their first Super 8 match at Pallekele. He, however, said that it was mostly down to his batters batting badly than England bowling brilliance.

“Clearly, it’s very disappointing, but at the same time, we had a lot of positives in the ball. So I think we kept them towards a total which was at least 20 runs under par. I expected my players to bat well. A combination of all the things (on the reasons for the low-scoring contest). I think the pitch played well. Certainly, it was a bit slow in the first innings, but with the lights on, it settled a bit. I wouldn’t say they bowled really well, we batted badly. We played some poor shots in critical intervals,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.