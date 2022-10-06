T20 World Cup: Dale Steyn puts his weight behind Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement

With the T20 World Cup in just a couple of weeks, Team India have landed in a fix, with their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

While it’s still not clear who will replace the experienced speedster, the names of Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Deepak Chahar have all come up in conversations.

India captain Rohit Sharma had said they have not zeroed in on a replacement for Bumrah. “Bumrah is out of world cup; that will be a big miss. We need to find a guy, I don’t know who that guy is yet, there are a few guys.. we will make that call in Australia.”

South Africa legend Dale Steyn, however, is very clear on his replacement option as he threw his weight behind Shami.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa, he said, “Once the opposition hears that Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable, they all breathe a sigh of relief. He’s such a wonderful bowler. His execution of skills is on point and India rely heavily on him. As a replacement, I would look at someone who can qualify with similar experience. Mohammed Shami is probably the guy I would go with. He’s been around the world, he can swing the ball and he can bowl quickly when he wants to.”

He also insisted that even with varied options that India possessed in the pace department, he would put Shami on top of the pile.

“You’ve got a bunch of other guys as well. You’ve got Deepak who has got swing, Siraj who has got skills, and Avesh has some good pace. But I think the top of the pile would be Shami, If he’s fully fit, he’s somebody the opposition do fear,” he added.

Advertisement

On Monday, The BCCI had confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” the Indian cricket governing body had said in a statement.