T20 World Cup captains dismiss 300-plus hype: ‘It’s all about mindset’

Harry Brook says fearless approach matters more than numbers; Rashid Khan warns accepting big scores means conceding them

Written by: Shankar Narayan
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 08:53 PM IST
Rashid Khan Harry Brook T20 World CupRashid Khan and Harry Brook both attended the captains' press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup. (Express Photo and AP)
As the T20 World Cup gets underway in India and Sri Lanka with speculation mounting about 300-plus totals becoming routine, team captains struck a unified chord: favorable conditions may exist, but mentality and skill execution will determine outcomes.

With the 300-run barrier crossed three times internationally, England’s Harry Brook conceded that India’s compact boundaries, fast outfields, and reliable pitches create an environment where such scores are achievable. However, he cautioned against obsessing over milestone numbers.

“I think there is plenty of grounds in India where there could be a score of 300+. The wickets look like they are quite good wickets at the minute. Rapid outfields and fairly short boundaries,” Brook said at Thursday’s captains’ event. “You have just got to go out there and be fearless. Not worry about getting out and just keep on trying to take the bowlers on as much as possible.”

West Indies captain Shai Hope reinforced that approach, explaining that teams don’t enter matches targeting specific totals. Rather, batters aim to capitalize on scoring opportunities while bowlers work to minimize damage without chasing unrealistic containment goals.

Also Read | T20 World Cup | Suryakumar Yadav: Flight booked for Colombo…. baaki toh dekh lenge

“It is just something you don’t necessarily put a target on the board. The aim is to try and get as many runs as possible,” Hope noted. “I wouldn’t necessarily say we are looking to get a 300-plus score. As a batter, you want to get as many runs as you can. You certainly can get it done here in these Indian conditions. From a fielding standpoint, the aim is to try and limit as much damage as you can.”

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, viewing the debate through a bowler’s lens, took a more defiant position. The leg-spinner argued that mentally conceding high scores guarantees they’ll happen.

“As a bowler, you can’t really think about scoring 200 or 300; you have that in mind. If you accept that, I think it is going to happen. I never accept that the team is going to score 200 or 180. You always come with a positive mindset of restricting as low as possible,” Rashid stated. “If you keep that energy around the group, that they are going to score 250 or 300, trust me, it is going to happen. But it is all about the mindset.”

The Afghan captain emphasized that bowlers must rely on skill and experience when conditions favor batsmen. “If they are coming with their mindset of scoring too many runs, I think you have to be having those kinds of skills, how can you drop it down. I think that is what the experience comes in. When the condition is not much in your favour, you bring your skills into the game.”

Rashid also pushed back against claims that playing in India gives certain teams inherent advantages, pointing to widespread IPL experience among international players as evidence of a level playing field.

“I think all the teams – the main players, they have been playing IPL for a long time here, and they are all used to the conditions here. So I don’t think so, there is more advantage for Afghanistan and not for the other team. Everyone is having an advantage, and they are all pretty much familiar with the wickets and conditions,” he said. “But it’s just about the day, like how you play your game, and you bring your best game. So I think you can’t say the advantage. Yes, you have a good spin bowling unit, but still you have to perform well on the day and bring your 100%.”

Shankar Narayan
Shankar Narayan

Based in Mumbai, Shankar Narayan has over five years of experience and his reporting has ranged from the Ranji Trophy to ICC World Cups, and he writes extensively on women’s cricket. ... Read More

