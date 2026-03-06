T20 World Cup: ‘I think it has been a really good campaign…’: England coach Brendon McCullum on England’s semis run in the tournament

With only one loss prior to the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup, England also counted among favourites coming into the T20 World Cup semi-final against India at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. With the Harry Brook led England team coming agonisingly close to India’s total of 253 for 7 during the chase and falling short by seven runs, it meant that England bowed out of the tournament. England head coach Brendon McCullum has termed England’s campaign in the T20 World Cup as a ‘really good’ campaign and believes the team had the ability to find a way to win apart from how proud he was of the team for taking the semi-finals against India as close it got.

“I think it has been a really good (T20 World Cup) campaign. We have been in some delicate situations and there has been an enormous amount of pressure throughout, particularly in the early games where you’re expected to win – and win well. There was an ability to find a way to win, a belief within the side. We’ve got a mantra that, yes, you want to win, but if you’re going to be beaten, you want to make sure you’re hard to beat – and I thought we did that tonight [(in semi-final loss to India). To be chasing in excess of 250, at a hostile ground like this, with total Indian support, the toughness the lads showed to still believe and take the game as close as we did, I am incredibly proud. Obviously the ultimate goal was to win the trophy, but you don’t always get what you want.” McCullum told Sky Cricket.

After losing the Ashes 1-4 against hosts Australia, England had won the three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka by 3-0. In the T20 World Cup, the Harry Brook led England side began their campaign with a narrow four-run win over Nepal followed by a 30-run loss against West Indies. England then won the games against Scotland and Italy to finish second in their group and won all of their three Super 8 encounters to reach the semi-finals. With India posting the second highest total in T20Is in the form of their total of 253 for 7, England had a daunting chase. With the team at 95 for 4 at one stage, Jacob Bethell took England almost home with his 48-ball knock of 105 runs before India won by seven runs. McCullum showered praise on the likes of Jacob Bethell and others apart from lauding Brook’s captaincy.

“I think the white-ball side has been exceptional post-Ashes, winning away in Sri Lanka and then getting to this stage at the T20 World Cup. I think we have played some good cricket with a real identity about it under Brook’s captaincy. Harry Brook’s leadership throughout, after a couple of tough months leading in… for him to have the mental fortitude to be able to galvanise the team, and connect the side how he has, it’s been superb. He has been well supported by the likes of Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran – these are young guys – and Will Jacks, with four Player of the Match performances. There is a lot of encouragement there,” McCullum said.

Post the Ashes, England Cricket Board had launched a review process of the team for the 1-4 loss in the series. When asked about his future, McCullum , whose contract with ECB runs till end of 2027, shared how he will take the break post the T20 World Cup to reflect upon and to look at what’s working and what’s not working. “I love the job. It’s a great job. It doesn’t come without its challenges, of course, but that is the nature of it. I feel we have achieved some really cool things over the last few years but there is still so much to achieve with the side, across all formats. I would love to carry on, so we will see what unfolds over the next little while. Right now, after being on the road for a fair bit of time, it’s about getting home, watching some fast horses and playing some shocking golf. A bit of time to reflect, to let things land and objectively look at what is and isn’t working. We will see what happens. I would love to help lead the team through to the next stage.” McCullum added.