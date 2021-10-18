scorecardresearch
Monday, October 18, 2021
T20 World Cup: Bat-tracking technology set for debut

For the first time in cricket, fans will witness tracking off the bat, which will be provided by Hawk-Eye in select matches.

By: Sports Desk |
October 18, 2021 4:39:58 pm
T20 world cupICC is set to introduce bat-tracking technology in the T20 World Cup

In a bid to provide an “unparalleled” experience to cricket fans all across the globe for the T20 World Cup 2021, the  International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to introduce bat-tracking technology for the first time ever.

For the first time in cricket, fans will witness tracking off the bat, which will be provided by Hawk-Eye in select matches, in addition to their ball tracking and edge detection services.  The viewers will be able to enjoy the action with cable-suspended camera system Spidercam and other features.

Stunning multi-angle “spin around” replay sequences from 4DReplay will also be available for select matches in the Super 12 phase.

The ICC TV production will see a minimum of 35 cameras at all venues. Viewers will also be treated to state-of-the-art coverage which will include live player tracking and a dynamic field plot provided by Quidich Tracker.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain expressed his excitement on the several new aspects of the game. “This is going to be a massive tournament with the world’s top players in action in the fastest evolving format of the international game,” he said.

“Not only do we get to see the leading teams, but we also get a chance to see the emerging teams fancying their chances in the T20 format. I can’t wait for the tournament to begin and I’ll enjoy working on these mouth-watering contests,” the former England skipper added.

