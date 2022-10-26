T20 World Cup: Bangladesh need to raise their game against South Africa

Bangladesh find themselves leading Group 2 in the Super 12 stage after the first round of games. A nine-run win over the Netherlands gave them a Net Run Rate advantage (+0.450) over India (+0.050), who also grabbed two points from their first match.

Meanwhile, South Africa were only 13 runs away from a win against Zimbabwe when rain ended proceedings in Hobart. As a result, the Proteas currently lie third in the standings with one point.

Where will the match be decided?

South Africa’s openers in the Powerplay

Quinton de Kock attacked Zimbabwe from ball one in the race against rain, scoring an unbeaten 47 off 18 deliveries before the game was eventually called off. His nine boundaries mark him out as the dangerman for Bangladesh in the Powerplay. Skipper Temba Bavuma, on the other hand, could only add two to his 64 T20I runs in seven games this year coming into the World Cup.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will rely on fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who picked four wickets in his Player-of-the- match performance against the Netherlands, to remove the Proteas openers early.

David Miller against spinners

It is no secret that during his terrific IPL winning season earlier this year, David Miller had a higher strike rate against spinners (145.07) than against pacers (141.02). For South Africa since 2021, the left-hander has been dismissed by a spinner only twice. The most successful Bangladesh spinner during the same period, Shakib (31 wickets) would have to take Miller head on. Against the Dutch, Shakib had utilised himself with the new ball, which would be an interesting proposition if Miller arrives early in the middle.

Bangladesh top order vs South Africa’s pace attack

Among all 12 teams featuring at this stage of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh’s strike rate this year (120.19) is above only Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Netherlands. Their openers Najmul Hossain Shanto (107.74) and Soumya Sarkar (117.4) haven’t been in the best of touch. Facing a pace attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell while trying to score big at the Sydney Cricket Ground won’t be an easy ask for the duo. The Proteas pace attack ran all over Zimbabwe early on in the rain-affected game, leaving them four down for 19.

Six Lust

While Bangladesh have dispatched 10 sixes in their last three games, the Proteas smashed a total of 32 in the three T20Is in India, not counting the abandoned game against Zimbabwe.

Form Guide

In 17 T20Is this year, Bangladesh have won only five. South Africa have a much better record with seven wins in 14 matches.