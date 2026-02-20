Why does Lakshmipathy Balaji think South Africa will open bowling with Aiden Markram vs India despite having fast bowling options?

With the absence of Sanju Samson, India is stuck in a conundrum with three left-handers at the top in Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. Although South Africa does not have a specialist off-spinner on their side, Aiden Markram has rolled over his arm a few times in the past and has a knack for picking wickets. Former Indian cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji predicted that skipper Markram would open the bowling with him and said both Abhishek and Tilak could lack the conviction to face Markram.

“Markram will definitely open the bowling with three left-handers in India’s top three. And except Ishan Kishan, the other two are coming in without runs under their belt. They could lack the conviction to play a sweep or use their feet,” said Balaji in the YouTube channel of Subramaniam Badrinath.