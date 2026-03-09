Back-to-back T20 World Cup wins the ‘best moment in Indian cricket history’ says Sunil Gavaskar: ‘It takes skill, not luck’

India became the first team to succesfully defend their men’s T20 World Cup title with a comprehensive win over New Zealand in the final on Sunday. With it, India also became the most succesfull team in the history of tournament, going past the two titles that West Indies and England had won. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar noted that winning ICC trophies in general is a different ball game compared to bilateral series and this is the greatest moment in the country’s cricket history.

“India’s trophy cabinet is quite full now,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports. “Winning ICC trophies is not easy. Bilateral dominance is different. ICC tournaments have zero margin for error. You must bring your best every game.