T20 World Cup: Brilliant Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes quickest to reach 2500 T20I runs

In Thursday’s T20 World Cup semifinal match between Pakistan and Australia, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam engraved his name in the history books by becoming the fastest batsman to score 2500 runs in T20Is. He beat Virat Kohli’s record who took 68 innings to reach the landmark while Azam did it in 62 innings.

Babar Azam scored 39 in 34 balls which ensured Pakistan got off to a perfect start. (Twitter) Babar Azam scored 39 in 34 balls which ensured Pakistan got off to a perfect start. (Twitter)

Azam, who scored 39 in 34 balls, also registered the most number of runs in a maiden T20 world cup with 303 which makes him the first batsman to score 300 runs in the T20 World Cup 2021. He overtakes England’s Jos Buttler in the standings to become to highest run-scorer in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

Adding another feather to round off his T20 World Cup cap, Azam is also the player to have the most number of fours in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan is a team that is breaking and creating records every day in this World Cup and that was again apparent when the Babar-Rizwan partnership crossed 400+ runs in the tournament which is a novelty in a T20 WC. Mohammad Rizwan also became the first player to aggregate 1000 runs in T20I in a calendar year.

Earlier, Australia won an important toss and elected to field against unbeaten Pakistan on Thursday. Ten of the 11 games at Dubai have been won by the team chasing the target because of dew.

Pakistan has kept faith in the same XI which won all five of its group games and stretched its unbeaten record in T20s in the United Arab Emirates to 16 games since 2016.