T20 World Cup | ‘Axar is going to be one of India’s great players’: Sunil Gavaskar on how India vice-captain is filing the void left by Ravindra Jadeja

India vice-captain Axar Patel was instrumental in his team’s 7-run victory over England in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday with the allrounder drawing accolades not for his batting or bowling but for his exceptional fielding efforts. Axar pulled off two brilliant efforts to send back the ominous looking Will Jacks and the England skipper Harry Brook, two wickets which helped India tighten the grip on the match.

In the first instance, Axar ran 24m backwards from the cover position to pull off a stunning catch off a slow-cutter from Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss Brook inside powerplay. This was followed up with another outstanding effort when in the 14th over, Jacks sliced an Arshdeep Singh delivery towards deep point and Axar scampered to his left to catch the ball before relaying it to Shivam Dube as he crossed the ropes.