T20 World Cup, Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs SL

T20 World Cup, Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming: Former champions Sri Lanka will look to exploit Australia’s top-order woes when they clash in a group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

T20 World Cup Australia vs Sri Lanka match details:

When will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Sri Lanka take place?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will take place on 28 October 2021.

What is the venue for the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will take place in Dubai.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Sri Lanka start?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

For Australia vs Sri Lanka match Live score and updates, follow www.indianexpress.com.