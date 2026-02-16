T20 World Cup: What happens if Australia lose to Sri Lanka in crucial Group B clash? Scenarios explained

Australia are facing a must-win situation in Pallekele against Dasun Shanka's co-hosts. With Mitch Marsh back in the side, Australia posted 181, making it a fascinating run-chase in prospect for Sri Lanka.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 16, 2026 09:02 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, left, shatters the stumps to get Australia's Adam Zampa run out during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, left, shatters the stumps to get Australia's Adam Zampa run out during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

While a lot of attention was on Group D as Group of Death, featuring Afghanistan, New Zealand and South Africa, it is mighty Australia are in real danger of exiting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup before the Super Eights from Group B. Hit by injuries and batting struggles, Australia lost their second match in Group B clash against Zimbabwe, thoroughly outplayed by Sikandar Raza’s side for most part of the match in Colombo. That defeat gave Zimbabwe two wins in two, just like Sri Lanka.

Australia are facing a must-win situation in Pallekele against Dasun Shanka’s co-hosts. With Mitch Marsh back in the side, Australia posted 181, making it a fascinating run-chase in prospect for Sri Lanka.

What are the standings in Group B before SL vs AUS?

Sri Lanka are top of the standings with two wins and a superb Net Run Rate of +3.125. Zimbabwe’s wins against Oman and Australia also puts them on four points from two matches, with a solid NRR of +1.984. Australia, meanwhile, beat Ireland in the opener and then lost to Zimbabwe, to be on two points and a NRR of +1.100.

Will Australia be eliminated if they lose against Sri Lanka?

Not mathematically, and not instantly. Australia will remain alive, partly because they play Oman in the last match of this Group B on February 20. It is fair to assume Australia will beat Oman, and do so comfortably, knowing what the margin they need to win by would be. Ireland vs Zimbabwe on February 17 and Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe on February 19 will go a long way in deciding this group.

While Australia won’t be knocked out if they lose against Sri Lanka, it makes things very tricky for them as they can only reach a maximum of four points, which both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have already achieved. So Australia would need Zimbabwe to lose both their remaining matches, then pip the other sides on NRR.

Story continues below this ad

If Australia beat Sri Lanka, they would still be in a dangerous situation. Australia can reach a maximum of six points, but so can Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. It will again come down to NRR but that’s where Australia playing Oman last will become a bigger advantage for them.

What about Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe?

Sri Lanka will qualify for Super 8s if they beat Australia, If they don’t, they’d still stand a decent chance because of their NRR, all they’d need to do is beat Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, still have to beat either Sri Lanka or Ireland – both tricky prospects – to qualify for Super 8s. A three-way tie on six points is on the cards if Australia beat Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe beat Irealand  – all very likely results. Then, of course, NRR comes into play once more.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: Azmatullah Omarzai's all-round heroics prove he's Afghanistan's go-to man in victory over UAE
Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in action against UAE during T20 World Cup 2026 match in at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
IND PAK
India defeat Pakistan by 61 runs in lopsided contest in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Best of Express
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
Rahul Gandhi
For India, AI a ‘stress test’ of state capacity: CEA Nageswaran
India AI summit 2026
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
The Carrot Trick: Why 90% of people give the same answer
carrot
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News