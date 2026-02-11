T20 World Cup: Australia take the field against Ireland with just 12 fit players as captain Mitchell Marsh ruled out

Moments before toss on Wednesday, Cricket Australia reveal Marsh had suffered a blow to his groin during the practice session earlier on

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 11, 2026 04:08 PM IST
Australia's Mitchell Marsh reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo)Australia's Mitchell Marsh reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo)
In an unusual instance Australia took the field against Ireland in the T20 World Cup with just 12 players at the Premadasa on Wednesday. The latest to join the injury list was captain Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the match moments before the toss after a blow to his groin last week caused testicular bleeding. In his absence Travis Head is captaining the team with Josh Inglis moving up the order to partner the left-hander.

Although Marsh had turned up for the pre-match press conference, his absence is huge blow to an already depleted team. “He [Marsh] is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement,” a CA statement said. “Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice. Standby player Steve Smith will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required,” it added.

In the lead up to the tournament Australia have been severely hampered by injuries. Their two premier pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out because of injuries that sidelined them for the Ashes. Although Cummins played one Test, he has been looking to regain full fitness for the T20 World Cup, but his recovery hasn’t gone as planned.

Australia, which was the last team to take the field in this tournament, arrived in Colombo with Tim David, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa carrying a niggle. While David was ruled out of the opening game, Ellis and Zampa have recovered in time.

As Australia’s injury woes worsened, the selectors have summoned Smith as a cover.

Although Australia were hopeful that Hazlewood would regain full fitness, he was ruled out at the eleventh hour and a replacement is yet to be named for him. Seamer Sean Abbott is around as a travelling reserve and he is likely to take the place of Hazlewood.

While going back to Smith, who last played a T20I in February 2024, might come as a surprise, he has made a compelling case for his inclusion by scoring 299 runs in six Big Bash innings at a strike-rate of 167.97.

