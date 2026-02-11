T20 World Cup: Australia take the field against Ireland with just 12 fit players as captain Mitchell Marsh ruled out

Australia's Mitchell Marsh reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo)

In an unusual instance Australia took the field against Ireland in the T20 World Cup with just 12 players at the Premadasa on Wednesday. The latest to join the injury list was captain Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the match moments before the toss after a blow to his groin last week caused testicular bleeding. In his absence Travis Head is captaining the team with Josh Inglis moving up the order to partner the left-hander.

Although Marsh had turned up for the pre-match press conference, his absence is huge blow to an already depleted team. “He [Marsh] is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement,” a CA statement said. “Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice. Standby player Steve Smith will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required,” it added.