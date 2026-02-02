T20 World Cup: After Pat Cummins ruled out, Australia sweat on Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa

With Hazlewood still recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the Ashes, Australia have summoned Sean Abbott as a cover. (Reuters)

After missing the T20I series in Pakistan, where Australia were blanked 0-3, their premier seamer Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to take part in the initial phase of the T20 World Cup beginning February 7. With Hazlewood still recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the Ashes, Australia have summoned Sean Abbott as a cover.

With Mitchell Starc retired and Pat Cummins also ruled out of the T20 World Cup, Australia have been dealt with a fresh blow with regards to Hazlewood. According to national selector Tony Dodemaide, the seamer who was supposed to join the team in Colombo on Monday has instead stayed back in Sydney, where he would keep undergoing the rehab process.