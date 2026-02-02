T20 World Cup: After Pat Cummins ruled out, Australia sweat on Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa

Seamer not to join team in Colombo this week as he continues to his rehab process in Sydney; selectors name Sean Abbott as cover for the T20 World Cup.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 12:42 PM IST
With Hazlewood still recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the Ashes, Australia have summoned Sean Abbott as a cover.With Hazlewood still recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the Ashes, Australia have summoned Sean Abbott as a cover. (Reuters)
After missing the T20I series in Pakistan, where Australia were blanked 0-3, their premier seamer Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to take part in the initial phase of the T20 World Cup beginning February 7. With Hazlewood still recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the Ashes, Australia have summoned Sean Abbott as a cover.

With Mitchell Starc retired and Pat Cummins also ruled out of the T20 World Cup, Australia have been dealt with a fresh blow with regards to Hazlewood. According to national selector Tony Dodemaide, the seamer who was supposed to join the team in Colombo on Monday has instead stayed back in Sydney, where he would keep undergoing the rehab process.

“Nathan, Tim and Glenn have arrived in Colombo and we look forward to meeting up with them when we arrive from Pakistan. We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka,” Dodemaide said.

Having already named Ben Dwarshuis as replacement for Cummins, Australia were forced to name Abbott as cover as their lead pacer, Nathan Ellis is also returning from an injury. “With Nathan also completing his return to play we decided to bring Sean with us as fast bowling cover should anything come up at short notice. Sean is an accomplished and versatile international player who has experienced numerous World Cup campaigns. It made sense for him to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour,” Dodermaide added.

Australia are also sweating over Adam Zampa’s fitness with the leg-spinner not turning up to bat against Pakistan in the final T20I in Lahore on Sunday because of a groin niggle. But captain Mitchell Marsh underplayed it, “At this stage leading to the World Cup, there was no risk to be taken there. So that’s all that was.”

Even in the batting front, they are hoping that Tim David, who missed the Big Bash with a hamstring injury, will be up and firing by the time the Super 8 stages begin.

