T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram, David Miller fifties guide South Africa to victory against India

South Africa defeated India by 5 wickets in a closely fought World Cup encounter at Perth on Sunday with David Miller and Aiden Markram both scoring fifties

After losing wickets early, Markram and Miller took charge and guided the Proteas over the finishing line. Markram would change gears after the drinks break when he brought up his 9th T20I half century in the 15th over. After he departed off Hardik Pandya, Miller would then go on to devastate the Indian bowling lineup with a blistering half century.

Arshdeep Singh had struck the first blow to the South African chase when he snapped up Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw early before Mohammed Shami dealt more damage after taking the scalp of Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma.

India would then miss a couple of easy chances as Virat Kohli dropped Markram while in the next over, Rohit Sharma failed to run him out.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav lifted India to 133 for nine with a 40-ball 68 against the Proteas

Opting to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma was the first batter to get dismissed, following which India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Returning to the team at the expense of Tabraiz Shamsi, pacer Lungi Ngidi was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the famed Indian top-order with four wickets

during an incisive spell of fast bowling on a pacy track.

However, Suryakumar was at his aggressive best and revived India’s innings with his dazzling array of strokes.

Left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell took 3/15 in his four overs.