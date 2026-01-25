T20 World Cup: After Bangladesh ouster, Scotland to depart for India early to acclimatise

T20 World Cup 2026: It's the second T20 World Cup where Scotland have benefitted from the axing of a team, with them benefitting from Zimbabwe being keeping out of the 2009 WC for political reasons

google-preferred-btn
T20 World Cup 2026; Scotland will mostly play in Kolkata – three games- and one in Mumbai. (Cricket Scotland)T20 World Cup 2026; Scotland will mostly play in Kolkata – three games- and one in Mumbai. (Cricket Scotland)

Seventeen years after they stepped in for Zimbabwe, who were replaced in the 2009 T20 WC edition at England, Scotland will once more benefit from political tensions as Bangladesh refuse to travel to India, and are told by ICC to keep out of the 2026 India-hosted edition.

While the politics bubbles over in the subcontinent, Scotland have declared they are “always ready” to compete, as they respond to the last minute invite, to be part of the India hosted World Cup. “We also acknowledge that this opportunity has arisen out of challenging and unique circumstances. Our squad have been training for some weeks in preparation for upcoming tours and are now preparing to arrive in India imminently to acclimatise to local conditions, ready to play and contribute to what should be a fantastic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” Trudy Lindblade, Cricket Scotland Chief Executive, was quoted as saying.

MUST READ | ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players

Scotland are currently ranked 14th, but missed out on qualifying finishing in 4th place, from Europe with lower-ranked teams like Namibia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, USA, Canada, Oman, and Italy making it ahead of then. They had earlier played the 2009 T20 World Cup in England after Zimbabwe pulled out of the tournament due to political reasons.

After Scotland received correspondence from the ICC asking if the men’s team would play at the Men’s T20 World Cup, the team had said it was an exciting opportunity for Scotland’s players to compete on the global stage in front of millions of supporters.

Scotland play England on Valentine’s Day and are bunched with Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies in Group C. Scotland will mostly play in Kolkata – three games- and one in Mumbai.

Cricket Scotland stressed the men’s squad has been training for several weeks ahead of scheduled tours and will now travel to India immediately to acclimatise before the tournament begins. Scotland are due to announce selections in coming days.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC U-19 World Cup: All-rounder RS Ambrish realising father's unfulfilled cricketing dream
Ambrish

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
EU leaders begin visit, PM Modi flags trade, mobility pacts
EU leaders begin visit, European Council President Antonio Costa, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, European Union, Narendra Modi, India-EU Free Trade Agreement, India-EU FTA, Indian express news, current affairs
'If there was communal bias, how would Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir become stars?': Arun Govil responds to AR Rahman's remarks
Arun Govil weighs in on AR Rahman's "communal" remark.
Rani Mukerji shares why husband Aditya Chopra stopped giving her surprises: 'I tried to pretend...'
Rani Mukerji on Aditya Chopra on The Great Indian Kapil Show
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Davos, Davos Summit, World Economic Forum in Davos, Gita Gopinath, N Chandrababu Naidu, WEF annual meeting, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
Inside Alia Bhatt’s 'miserable leg day': Experts explain how to balance cardio, strength, and nutrition
Alia Bhatt leg day
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
Advertisement
Jan 25: Latest News