T20 World Cup: After Bangladesh ouster, Scotland to depart for India early to acclimatise

Seventeen years after they stepped in for Zimbabwe, who were replaced in the 2009 T20 WC edition at England, Scotland will once more benefit from political tensions as Bangladesh refuse to travel to India, and are told by ICC to keep out of the 2026 India-hosted edition.

While the politics bubbles over in the subcontinent, Scotland have declared they are “always ready” to compete, as they respond to the last minute invite, to be part of the India hosted World Cup. “We also acknowledge that this opportunity has arisen out of challenging and unique circumstances. Our squad have been training for some weeks in preparation for upcoming tours and are now preparing to arrive in India imminently to acclimatise to local conditions, ready to play and contribute to what should be a fantastic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” Trudy Lindblade, Cricket Scotland Chief Executive, was quoted as saying.