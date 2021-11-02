scorecardresearch
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan’s Sharafuddin Ashraf approved as replacement for retired Asghar Afghan

By: Reuters |
November 2, 2021 7:46:03 pm
Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan is carried by his teammates from the field after defeating Namibia by 62 runs in their Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Afghanistan’s Sharafuddin Ashraf has been approved as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Twenty20 World Cup squad, the tournament’s Event Technical Committee said on Tuesday.

Afghan retired from all formats of the game after their weekend’s meeting with Namibia, who gave the 33-year-old a guard of honour as he walked out to bat.

“All-rounder Sharafuddin, who has played 17 ODIs and nine T20Is, was approved as a replacement following concerns over Asghar’s mental wellbeing,” the ICC said in a statement.

“Sharafudin was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.”

Afghanistan are second in Group 2 with two wins after three matches in the Super 12 stage. They play India on Wednesday.

