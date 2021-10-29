T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Pakistan (AFG vs PAK) LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Pakistan (AFG vs PAK) LIVE Streaming: Their confidence sky-high after two consecutive victories, Pakistan’s razor-sharp attack will test the prowess and maturity of Afghanistan’s impressive batters when the two teams clash in a Super 12 Group 2 match in the T20 World Cup today.

The impressive wins over India and New Zealand has made Pakistan the team to watch out in this tournament but the unpredictability factor that has always surrounded this team is something what their Asian neighbours can benefit from. The Babar Azam-led side will certainly go into this contest as favourites but Afghanistan is not a side that can be taken lightly now. A mix of powerful strikers and world-class spinners make them an exciting unit.

Afghanistan batters dominated the Scotland bowlers with their power-hitting but now they have to contend with an attack which is one of the most dangerous in this event.

Sqauds:

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaeen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.

Match details:

When will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan take place?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan will take place on 29 October 2021.

What is the venue for the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan start?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

