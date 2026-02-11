T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma doubtful for India vs Namibia; Sanju Samson likely to get chance

India opener continues to battle upset stomach and viral fever ahead of Thursday's match. Jasprit Bumrah recovers and available for selection.

Written by: Devendra Pandey
2 min readFeb 11, 2026 08:00 AM IST
Abhishek Sharma injury T20 World CupIndia's Abhishek Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
India opener Abhishek Sharma remains doubtful for Thursday’s T20 World Cup encounter against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, as the batsman continues to battle an upset stomach and viral fever.

The Indian Express has learned that Sharma requires at least two more days for full recovery, with the team management reluctant to rush him back following his illness. However, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate expressed cautious optimism about the opener’s availability.

“Abhi [Abhishek Sharma] has still got a few issues with his tummy, we hope that he’ll be available for the game,” ten Doeschate said.

Sharma was absent from India’s practice session on Tuesday. Should he miss out, the team is likely to turn to Sanju Samson, who struggled as an opener during the recent home series against New Zealand.

In positive news for India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from viral fever and will be available for selection. Bumrah missed the opening fixture against USA at Wankhede Stadium, with Mohd Siraj deputizing in his absence.

The squad has been further bolstered by the arrival of Washington Sundar in Delhi, who rejoins the team after a three-week absence from cricket.

Also Read | Axar Patel – the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation

With Sharma’s participation uncertain, attention will focus on Samson, who appears set for another opportunity if the incumbent opener fails to prove his fitness in time.

Ten Doeschate defended the team’s handling of Samson’s situation, emphasizing transparency in selection decisions.

“He went through that phase where we tried him in the middle order and then he obviously had the reprieve when he came back [to top],” the assistant coach explained. “And unfortunately with the high level of cricket these guys play, when someone like Ishan comes in and has a series [against New Zealand] like he has, it’s pretty obvious what the selection is going to be for that first game.

“But we also understand that there’s probably five or six more games that you have to win and all 15 members are vitally crucial to our ambitions.”

Feb 11: Latest News