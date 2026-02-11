T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma doubtful for India vs Namibia; Sanju Samson likely to get chance

India's Abhishek Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India opener Abhishek Sharma remains doubtful for Thursday’s T20 World Cup encounter against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, as the batsman continues to battle an upset stomach and viral fever.

The Indian Express has learned that Sharma requires at least two more days for full recovery, with the team management reluctant to rush him back following his illness. However, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate expressed cautious optimism about the opener’s availability.

“Abhi [Abhishek Sharma] has still got a few issues with his tummy, we hope that he’ll be available for the game,” ten Doeschate said.

Sharma was absent from India’s practice session on Tuesday. Should he miss out, the team is likely to turn to Sanju Samson, who struggled as an opener during the recent home series against New Zealand.