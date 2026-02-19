West Indies vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ITA win toss, choose to bowl first in their last match

West Indies vs Italy Live Score: West Indies to lock horns with Italy.

West Indies (WI) vs Italy (ITA) T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Shai Hope’s West Indies will take on Italy in their fourth and final group game before joining India, Zimbabwe and South Africa in the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Coming into the tournament, it was hard to predict which version of the West Indies would turn up. So far, they have been pretty consistent and professional in their performances, winning all their games.

Italy, on the other hand, had their moments through the tournament, giving a proper scare to England in their previous encounter and thrashing Nepal in the game before that by 10 wickets. But West Indies will be a different kettle of fish espically the version they are going to face tommorow who are firing on all cylinders.

Story continues below this ad Apart from the West Indies, England has already qualified from this group to the playoffs. There is not a lot riding on this game in terms of qualification, but Italy would want to upset the party of the Men in Marron before leaving the sub-continental shores after a decent maiden World Cup campaign. SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW UPDATES OF THE WEST INDIES VS ITALY T20 WORLD CUP MATCH: Live Updates Feb 19, 2026 10:41 AM IST West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score: The playing elevens West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Syed Naqvi, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan Feb 19, 2026 10:40 AM IST West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score: Shai Hope's thoughts "Well, it’s not my decision though, but yeah, we have to set it this time around. The process is still in place. It’s important for us to make sure we don’t change that mindset that we want to put out there. Make sure, you know, final changes, any little activity that we want to do as a team - it’s really about playing the cricket we want to play going into this phase. No changes." Feb 19, 2026 10:38 AM IST West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score: What Harry Manenti said "We’re going to have a bowl today. We get caught - there’s a touch in the wicket early, hopefully this morning — and give ourselves the best crack to try and swing a few up front and take some early wickets. We take some confidence out of our last game against England, I think, against a really strong side. Obviously, we play West Indies today, who are another really powerful team and have had success in this format for a long time. So we look forward to the challenge and hopefully we can step it up and really compete with them today. It’s obviously a focus point ever since Scotland, to try and take wickets in that front half of the game and try and conserve as well, like we did in Nepal. So if we can do that today, hopefully it’s a good step towards having a successful game and winning. Two changes for us." Feb 19, 2026 10:35 AM IST West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score: TOSS TIME! Italy have won the toss and Harry Manenti says that they are fielding first. Feb 19, 2026 10:34 AM IST West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score: Hello and welcome! West Indies are already through, Italy have had a lot of reasons to smile over the course of their first ever appearance at the T20 World Cup. Can they finish on a good note? Stay tuned for more updates! T20 World Cup: Football giants England and Italy serve up a cricket thriller in Kolkata Ben Manenti smashed Will Jacks for 13 runs with Italy posting 47/3 at the end of the powerplay. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) In a unique sporting crossover, traditional football giants Italy and England faced off in their first-ever T20 World Cup cricket match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The narrative highlights the irony of the setting—a city famous for its football obsession—and draws parallels between the two nations' footballing identities and their cricket performance, noting that Italy’s "stubborn defense" gave a higher-ranked, "industrial" England side a surprisingly difficult challenge. (Read more from Sayak Dutta)

