T20 World Cup 2026: Full updated schedule, fixtures, dates & venues after Scotland replace Bangladesh

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Updated Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues: After weeks of impasse, Bangladesh have decided not to travel to India for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka. On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) formally announced Bangladesh’s replacement and named Scotland, who will take part in the multinational showpiece instead.

The ICC’s decision came after the Bangladesh government reiterated that its players would not play in India and asked for their matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka. The world body has asked Scotland to prepare their team to replace Bangladesh in the tournament.