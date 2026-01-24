T20 World Cup 2026: Full updated schedule, fixtures, dates & venues after Scotland replace Bangladesh

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
T20 World Cup 2026 Full Updated Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues: After weeks of impasse, Bangladesh have decided not to travel to India for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka. On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) formally announced Bangladesh’s replacement and named Scotland, who will take part in the multinational showpiece instead.
The ICC’s decision came after the Bangladesh government reiterated that its players would not play in India and asked for their matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka. The world body has asked Scotland to prepare their team to replace Bangladesh in the tournament.
ALSO READ | Bangladesh out of ICC T20 World Cup; Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Scotland are placed in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy. They will play three group games in Kolkata while one in Mumbai.
In the initial stages, the teams will be divided into four groups of five. They will then play in the Super Eight stage, where the top two finishers from each group will compete. The top two sides from that stage will advance to the semifinals. The tournament will feature 55 matches across venues in Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Colombo, and Kandy.
The updated fixtures list for the Men’s #T20WorldCup 2026 📋
More details ➡️ https://t.co/M61nOzx2fF pic.twitter.com/V2KgWQ075C
— ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2026
Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia.
Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman.
Group C: England, West Indies, Scotland (replaced Bangladesh), Nepal, Italy.
Group D: New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE.
|No
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Opposition
|Venue
|1
|Feb 7
|Saturday
|11:00 AM
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Colombo
|2
|Feb 7
|Saturday
|3:00 PM
|West Indies vs Scotland
|Kolkata
|3
|Feb 7
|Saturday
|7:00 PM
|India vs USA
|Mumbai
|4
|Feb 8
|Sunday
|11:00 AM
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Chennai
|5
|Feb 8
|Sunday
|3:00 PM
|England vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|6
|Feb 8
|Sunday
|7:00 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|Colombo
|7
|Feb 9
|Monday
|11:00 AM
|Scotland vs Italy
|Kolkata
|8
|Feb 9
|Monday
|3:00 PM
|Zimbabwe vs Oman
|Colombo
|9
|Feb 9
|Monday
|7:00 PM
|South Africa vs Canada
|Ahmedabad
|10
|Feb 10
|Tuesday
|11:00 AM
|Netherlands vs Namibia
|Delhi
|11
|Feb 10
|Tuesday
|3:00 PM
|New Zealand vs UAE
|Chennai
|12
|Feb 10
|Tuesday
|7:00 PM
|Pakistan vs USA
|Colombo
|13
|Feb 11
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Ahmedabad
|14
|Feb 11
|Wednesday
|3:00 PM
|Australia vs Ireland
|Colombo
|15
|Feb 11
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM
|England vs West Indies
|Mumbai
|16
|Feb 12
|Thursday
|11:00 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|Kandy
|17
|Feb 12
|Thursday
|3:00 PM
|Nepal vs Italy
|Mumbai
|18
|Feb 12
|Thursday
|7:00 PM
|India vs Namibia
|Delhi
|19
|Feb 13
|Friday
|11:00 AM
|Australia vs Zimbabwe
|Colombo
|20
|Feb 13
|Friday
|3:00 PM
|Canada vs UAE
|Delhi
|21
|Feb 13
|Friday
|7:00 PM
|USA vs Netherlands
|Chennai
|22
|Feb 14
|Saturday
|11:00 AM
|Ireland vs Oman
|Colombo
|23
|Feb 14
|Saturday
|3:00 PM
|England vs Scotland
|Kolkata
|24
|Feb 14
|Saturday
|7:00 PM
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|25
|Feb 15
|Sunday
|11:00 AM
|West Indies vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|26
|Feb 15
|Sunday
|3:00 PM
|USA vs Namibia
|Chennai
|27
|Feb 15
|Sunday
|7:00 PM
|India vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|28
|Feb 16
|Monday
|11:00 AM
|Afghanistan vs UAE
|Delhi
|29
|Feb 16
|Monday
|3:00 PM
|England vs Italy
|Kolkata
|30
|Feb 16
|Monday
|7:00 PM
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Kandy
|31
|Feb 17
|Tuesday
|11:00 AM
|New Zealand vs Canada
|Chennai
|32
|Feb 17
|Tuesday
|3:00 PM
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|Kandy
|33
|Feb 17
|Tuesday
|7:00 PM
|Scotland vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|34
|Feb 18
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM
|South Africa vs UAE
|Delhi
|35
|Feb 18
|Wednesday
|3:00 PM
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|Colombo
|36
|Feb 18
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM
|India s Netherlands
|Ahmedabad
|37
|Feb 19
|Thursday
|11:00 AM
|West Indies vs Italy
|Kolkata
|38
|Feb 19
|Thursday
|3:00 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|Colombo
|39
|Fen 19
|Thursday
|7:00 PM
|Afghanistan vs Canada
|Chennai
|40
|Feb 20
|Friday
|7:00 PM
|Australia vs Oman
|Kandy
|41
|Feb 21
|Saturday
|7:00 PM
|Y2 vs Y3
|Colombo
|42
|Feb 22
|Sunday
|3:00 PM
|Y1 vs Y4
|Kandy
|43
|Feb 22
|Sunday
|7:00 PM
|X1 vs X4
|Ahmedabad
|44
|Feb 23
|Monday
|7:00 PM
|X2 vs X3
|Mumbai
|45
|Feb 24
|Tuesday
|7:00 PM
|Y1 vs Y3
|Kandy
|46
|Feb 25
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM
|Y2 vs Y4
|Colombo
|47
|Feb 26
|Thursday
|3:00 PM
|X3vs X4
|Ahmedabad
|48
|Feb 26
|Thursday
|7:00 PM
|X1 vs X2
|Chennai
|49
|Feb 27
|Friday
|7:00 PM
|Y1 vs Y2
|Colombo
|50
|Feb 28
|Saturday
|7:00 PM
|Y3 vs Y4
|Kandy
|51
|Mar 1
|Sunday
|3:00 PM
|X2 vs X4
|Delhi
|52
|Mar 1
|Sunday
|7:00 PM
|X1 vs X3
|Kolkata
|53
|Mar 4
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM
|SF 1
|
Kolkata/Colombo
|54
|Mar 5
|Thursday
|7:00 PM
|SF 2
|Mumbai
|55
|Mar 8
|Sunday
|7:00 PM
|Final
|
Ahmedabad/Colombo
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.