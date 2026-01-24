T20 World Cup 2026: Full updated schedule, fixtures, dates & venues after Scotland replace Bangladesh

Scotland are placed in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy. They will play three group games in Kolkata while one in Mumbai. 

google-preferred-btn
Check full updated ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule after Scotland replaced Bangladesh. (PHOTO: ICC)Check full updated ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule after Scotland replaced Bangladesh. (PHOTO: ICC)

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Updated Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues: After weeks of impasse, Bangladesh have decided not to travel to India for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka. On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) formally announced Bangladesh’s replacement and named Scotland, who will take part in the multinational showpiece instead.

The ICC’s decision came after the Bangladesh government reiterated that its players would not play in India and asked for their matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka. The world body has asked Scotland to prepare their team to replace Bangladesh in the tournament.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh out of ICC T20 World Cup; Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team

Scotland are placed in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy. They will play three group games in Kolkata while one in Mumbai.

In the initial stages, the teams will be divided into four groups of five. They will then play in the Super Eight stage, where the top two finishers from each group will compete. The top two sides from that stage will advance to the semifinals. The tournament will feature 55 matches across venues in Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Colombo, and Kandy.

Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia.

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman.

Group C: England, West Indies, Scotland (replaced Bangladesh), Nepal, Italy.

Group D: New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE.

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Updated Schedule:

No Date Day Time Opposition Venue
1 Feb 7 Saturday 11:00 AM Pakistan vs Netherlands Colombo
2 Feb 7 Saturday 3:00 PM West Indies vs Scotland Kolkata
3 Feb 7 Saturday 7:00 PM India vs USA Mumbai
4 Feb 8 Sunday 11:00 AM New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chennai
5 Feb 8 Sunday 3:00 PM England vs Nepal Mumbai
6 Feb 8 Sunday 7:00 PM Sri Lanka vs Ireland Colombo
7 Feb 9 Monday 11:00 AM Scotland vs Italy Kolkata
8 Feb 9 Monday 3:00 PM Zimbabwe vs Oman Colombo
9 Feb 9 Monday 7:00 PM South Africa vs Canada Ahmedabad
10 Feb 10 Tuesday 11:00 AM Netherlands vs Namibia Delhi
11 Feb 10 Tuesday 3:00 PM New Zealand vs UAE Chennai
12 Feb 10 Tuesday 7:00 PM Pakistan vs USA Colombo
13 Feb 11 Wednesday 11:00 AM South Africa vs Afghanistan Ahmedabad
14 Feb 11 Wednesday 3:00 PM Australia vs Ireland Colombo
15 Feb 11 Wednesday 7:00 PM England vs West Indies Mumbai
16 Feb 12 Thursday 11:00 PM Sri Lanka vs Oman Kandy
17 Feb 12 Thursday 3:00 PM Nepal vs Italy Mumbai
18 Feb 12 Thursday 7:00 PM India vs Namibia Delhi
19 Feb 13 Friday 11:00 AM Australia vs Zimbabwe Colombo
20 Feb 13 Friday 3:00 PM Canada vs UAE Delhi
21 Feb 13 Friday 7:00 PM USA vs Netherlands Chennai
22 Feb 14 Saturday 11:00 AM Ireland vs Oman Colombo
23 Feb 14 Saturday 3:00 PM England vs Scotland Kolkata
24 Feb 14 Saturday 7:00 PM New Zealand vs South Africa Ahmedabad
25 Feb 15 Sunday 11:00 AM West Indies vs Nepal Mumbai
26 Feb 15 Sunday 3:00 PM USA vs Namibia Chennai
27 Feb 15 Sunday 7:00 PM India vs Pakistan Colombo
28 Feb 16 Monday 11:00 AM Afghanistan vs UAE Delhi
29 Feb 16 Monday 3:00 PM England vs Italy Kolkata
30 Feb 16 Monday 7:00 PM Australia vs Sri Lanka Kandy
31 Feb 17 Tuesday 11:00 AM New Zealand vs Canada Chennai
32 Feb 17 Tuesday 3:00 PM Ireland vs Zimbabwe Kandy
33 Feb 17 Tuesday 7:00 PM Scotland vs Nepal Mumbai
34 Feb 18 Wednesday 11:00 AM South Africa vs UAE Delhi
35 Feb 18 Wednesday 3:00 PM Pakistan vs Namibia Colombo
36 Feb 18 Wednesday 7:00 PM India s Netherlands Ahmedabad
37 Feb 19 Thursday 11:00 AM West Indies vs Italy Kolkata
38 Feb 19 Thursday 3:00 PM Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Colombo
39 Fen 19 Thursday 7:00 PM Afghanistan vs Canada Chennai
40 Feb 20 Friday 7:00 PM Australia vs Oman Kandy
41 Feb 21 Saturday 7:00 PM Y2 vs Y3 Colombo
42 Feb 22 Sunday 3:00 PM Y1 vs Y4 Kandy
43 Feb 22 Sunday 7:00 PM X1 vs X4 Ahmedabad
44 Feb 23 Monday 7:00 PM X2 vs X3 Mumbai
45 Feb 24 Tuesday 7:00 PM Y1 vs Y3 Kandy
46 Feb 25 Wednesday 7:00 PM Y2 vs Y4 Colombo
47 Feb 26 Thursday 3:00 PM X3vs X4 Ahmedabad
48 Feb 26 Thursday 7:00 PM X1 vs X2 Chennai
49 Feb 27 Friday 7:00 PM Y1 vs Y2 Colombo
50 Feb 28 Saturday 7:00 PM Y3 vs Y4 Kandy
51 Mar 1 Sunday 3:00 PM X2 vs X4 Delhi
52 Mar 1 Sunday 7:00 PM X1 vs X3 Kolkata
53 Mar 4 Wednesday 7:00 PM SF 1
Kolkata/Colombo
54 Mar 5 Thursday 7:00 PM SF 2 Mumbai
55 Mar 8 Sunday 7:00 PM Final
Ahmedabad/Colombo

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Yui Susaki’s India mission: Some light tourism, eat butter chicken and scope out Indian wrestlers
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yui Susaki defeated Paris Olympic silver medallist Yuznelyis Lopez Guzman by fall within 85 seconds in one of the Pro Wrestling League's marquee matches. (PHOTO: PWL)
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Mhatre finds form, Ambrish delivers as India cruise past New Zealand
L-R: Ayush Mhatre with the bat and RS Ambrish shone with the ball during India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup league match. (PHOTO: ICC)
'If Pakistan pull out, just imagine Uganda vs India in Ahmedabad': Rashid Latif urges Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket team should pull out from ICC T20 World Cup 2026, says former Pak cricketer Rashid Latif. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement

Photos

India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Bangladesh out of ICC T20 WC, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Before Jaish commander was killed, police had to save civilians he was holding hostage
kathua encounter
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Palash Muchhal
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Brooklyn Beckham
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Yui Susaki’s India mission: Some light tourism, eat butter chicken and scope out Indian wrestlers
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yui Susaki defeated Paris Olympic silver medallist Yuznelyis Lopez Guzman by fall within 85 seconds in one of the Pro Wrestling League's marquee matches. (PHOTO: PWL)
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Carney
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News