T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 schedule: Check full match list, date, venues for all teams

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 schedule: The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will enter the second stage of the competition as the 20-team tournament boils down to the last eight teams with the Super 8s, starting Saturday. After a slew of close shaves and upsets, seven of the eight pre-seeded teams by the ICC have qualified for the Super 8s, where the teams will be divided into two groups of four, again determined by their pre-seeded pools.

In Group 1, co-hosts India will be pitted against West Indies and South Africa, who also topped their respective groups. Replacing the top seed, Australia, from Group B, Zimbabwe will take the fourth spot in Group 1 after their inspiring run in a group that also saw Sri Lanka securing qualification. The Lankans will be up against Pakistan, England and New Zealand in group 2.