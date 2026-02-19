T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 schedule: Check full match list, date, venues for all teams

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Check out the full match list as India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand compete in the Super 8 stage between February 21 and March 1.

T20 World Cup: India will take on South Africa in their first Super 8 match in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)T20 World Cup: India will take on South Africa in their first Super 8 match in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 schedule: The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will enter the second stage of the competition as the 20-team tournament boils down to the last eight teams with the Super 8s, starting Saturday. After a slew of close shaves and upsets, seven of the eight pre-seeded teams by the ICC have qualified for the Super 8s, where the teams will be divided into two groups of four, again determined by their pre-seeded pools.

In Group 1, co-hosts India will be pitted against West Indies and South Africa, who also topped their respective groups. Replacing the top seed, Australia, from Group B, Zimbabwe will take the fourth spot in Group 1 after their inspiring run in a group that also saw Sri Lanka securing qualification. The Lankans will be up against Pakistan, England and New Zealand in group 2.

Matches will be played in a single-round robin format with the top two teams from either group qualifying for the semi-finals. The Super 8s will run from February 21 to March 1.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Groups

Group 1: India, Zimbabwe, West Indies, South Africa.

Group 2: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Full Schedule

  • New Zealand vs Pakistan – February 21 – 7:00 pm – R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • England vs Sri Lanka – February 22 – 3:00 pm – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  • India vs South Africa – February 22 – 7:00 pm – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • Zimbabwe vs West Indies – February 23 – 7:00 pm – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • England vs Pakistan – February 24 – 7:00 pm – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  • New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – February 25 – 7:00 pm – R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • West Indies vs South Africa – February 26 – 3:00 pm – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • India vs Zimbabwe – February 26 – 7:00 pm – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • England vs New Zealand – February 27 – 7:00 pm – R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – February 28 – 7:00 pm – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  • Zimbabwe vs South Africa – March 1 – 3:00 pm – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
  • India vs West Indies – March 1 – 7:00 pm – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

