India vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: How to Watch IND vs SA Super 8 Match Live Online?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel will be in focus for IND vs SA Super 8 match in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will open their Super 8 campaign against South Africa on Sunday as streaks collide at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Both teams remain unbeaten in the tournament and the repeat of the 2024 World Cup final will be one of the more pivotal contests in Group 1 of the Super 8s. The Proteas were stationed in the city for three of their four games so far and wins over New Zealand and Afghanistan via a double Super Over hold them in good stead. Things have not been so smooth for India, on the other hand, despite notching up successive victories.