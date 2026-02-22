India vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: How to Watch IND vs SA Super 8 Match Live Online?

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score and Streaming Online: India open their Super 8 campaign against the Proteas at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 22, 2026 12:30 PM IST
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel will be in focus for IND vs SA Super 8 match in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel will be in focus for IND vs SA Super 8 match in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will open their Super 8 campaign against South Africa on Sunday as streaks collide at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the tournament and the repeat of the 2024 World Cup final will be one of the more pivotal contests in Group 1 of the Super 8s. The Proteas were stationed in the city for three of their four games so far and wins over New Zealand and Afghanistan via a double Super Over hold them in good stead. Things have not been so smooth for India, on the other hand, despite notching up successive victories.

In Ahmedabad, India’s recent batting profligacies against spin will come to the fore with Aiden Markram’s men keen on exploring the weaknesses. It will be imperative for South Africa as they wouldn’t have forgotten the lessons for a high-scoring hammering by the Indians in their last T20I meeting at this venue in Decemeber 2025.

Here’s our live streaming guide for the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and South Africa

What Is The Toss Time For India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The toss for India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What time and where is the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Sunday, February 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence

How To Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match In India?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Live Stream India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen

