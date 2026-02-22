India vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: How to Watch IND vs SA Super 8 Match Live Online?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will open their Super 8 campaign against South Africa on Sunday as streaks collide at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Both teams remain unbeaten in the tournament and the repeat of the 2024 World Cup final will be one of the more pivotal contests in Group 1 of the Super 8s. The Proteas were stationed in the city for three of their four games so far and wins over New Zealand and Afghanistan via a double Super Over hold them in good stead. Things have not been so smooth for India, on the other hand, despite notching up successive victories.
In Ahmedabad, India’s recent batting profligacies against spin will come to the fore with Aiden Markram’s men keen on exploring the weaknesses. It will be imperative for South Africa as they wouldn’t have forgotten the lessons for a high-scoring hammering by the Indians in their last T20I meeting at this venue in Decemeber 2025.
What Is The Toss Time For India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?
The toss for India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
What time and where is the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Sunday, February 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
How To Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match In India?
The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.
How To Live Stream India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?
The live streaming of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
