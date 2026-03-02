T20 World Cup 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Highest Scorers, Most Wicket-Takers After Super 8 and Group Matches

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs & Leading Wicket-Takers List: After 24 days of non-stop cricket, just four teams remain in contention to be the champions of the T20 World Cup 2026: co-hosts India, South Africa (the only unbeaten team in the tournament at the moment), New Zealand and England.

The T20 World Cup 2026 has seen some astounding individual performances, with five centuries being scored in the group stages and the Super 8 phase.

Sahibzada Farhan, who was leagues ahead of the rest of the contenders when it came to runs scored. The Pakistan star also scored two centuries for his side. But despite his heroics, Pakistan did not make it past the Super 8. Unfortunately, all the men who top the charts for the most runs at the T20 World Cup, the highest scores for their team at the T20 World Cup, and the highest wicket-takers at the ongoing T20 World Cup, are already on their way home. This includes Pakistan’s

The same story repeated itself with Canada’s Yuvraj Samra, who smashed a score of 110 to end up with the highest singe innings score of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Canadian team had little to celebrate and ended up packing their bags after the group stages itself.

Most Runs at T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan finds himself on top of the run-scorers charts. But South Africa skipper Aiden Markram (behind Farhan by 115 runs) and India captain Suryakumar Yadav (trailing by 152 runs) could still overhaul that total when they play in the semis and potentially in the final.

Pos Player Matches Innings Bat Avg Top Score Runs 1 Sahibzada Farhan 7 6 76.60 100* 383 2 Brian Bennett 6 6 146.00 97* 292 3 Aiden Markram 7 7 53.60 86* 268 4 Shimron Hetmyer 7 7 41.33 85 248 5 Suryakumar Yadav 7 7 38.50 84* 231 6 Ryan Rickelton 7 7 38.00 61 228 7 Harry Brook 7 7 32.57 100 228 8 Ishan Kishan 7 7 32.00 77 224 9 Shai Hope 7 7 36.17 75 217 10 Tim Seifert 7 6 43.20 89* 216

Top Scores at the T20 World Cup 2026

Pos Player Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike Rate Opposition 1 Yuvraj Samra 110 65 11 6 169.23 New Zealand 2 Harry Brook 100 51 10 4 196.07 Pakistan 3 Pathum Nissanka 100* 52 10 5 192.3 Australia 4 Sahibzada Farhan 100* 58 11 4 172.41 Namibia 5 Sahibzada Farhan 100 60 9 5 166.66 Sri Lanka 6 Sanju Samson 97* 50 12 4 194 West Indies 7 Brian Bennett 97* 59 8 6 164.4 India 8 Ibrahim Zadran 95* 56 7 5 169.64 Canada 9 Lorcan Tucker 94* 51 10 4 184.31 Oman 10 Tim Seifert 89* 42 12 3 211.9 UAE

Most Wickets at T20 World Cup