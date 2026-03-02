T20 World Cup 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Highest Scorers, Most Wicket-Takers After Super 8 and Group Matches

T20 World Cup 2026 stats: Check players list with most runs, highest run scorers and leading wicket-takers with updated numbers after group stage matches.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Mar 2, 2026 05:56 PM IST
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Make us preferred source on Google

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs & Leading Wicket-Takers List: After 24 days of non-stop cricket, just four teams remain in contention to be the champions of the T20 World Cup 2026: co-hosts India, South Africa (the only unbeaten team in the tournament at the moment), New Zealand and England.

The T20 World Cup 2026 has seen some astounding individual performances, with five centuries being scored in the group stages and the Super 8 phase.
Unfortunately,  all the men who top the charts for the most runs at the T20 World Cup, the highest scores for their team at the T20 World Cup, and the highest wicket-takers at the ongoing T20 World Cup, are already on their way home. This includes Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, who was leagues ahead of the rest of the contenders when it came to runs scored. The Pakistan star also scored two centuries for his side. But despite his heroics, Pakistan did not make it past the Super 8. 
The same story repeated itself with Canada’s Yuvraj Samra, who smashed a score of 110 to end up with the highest singe innings score of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Canadian team had little to celebrate and ended up packing their bags after the group stages itself. 

Most Runs at T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan finds himself on top of the run-scorers charts. But South Africa skipper Aiden Markram (behind Farhan by 115 runs) and India captain Suryakumar Yadav (trailing by 152 runs) could still overhaul that total when they play in the semis and potentially in the final.

Pos Player Matches Innings
Bat Avg
 Top Score Runs
1 Sahibzada Farhan 7 6 76.60 100* 383
2 Brian Bennett 6 6 146.00
97*
 292
3 Aiden Markram 7 7 53.60
86*
 268
4 Shimron Hetmyer 7 7 41.33 85 248
5 Suryakumar Yadav 7 7 38.50
84*
 231
6 Ryan Rickelton 7 7 38.00 61 228
7 Harry Brook 7 7 32.57 100 228
8 Ishan Kishan 7 7
32.00
 77
224
9 Shai Hope 7 7
36.17
 75 217
10 Tim Seifert 7 6 43.20
89*
 216

 

Top Scores at the T20 World Cup 2026

Pos Player Runs Balls
4s
 6s Strike Rate Opposition
1 Yuvraj Samra 110 65 11 6
169.23
New Zealand
2 Harry Brook 100 51 10
4
196.07
 Pakistan
3 Pathum Nissanka 100* 52 10
5
192.3
 Australia
4 Sahibzada Farhan 100* 58 11 4
172.41
 Namibia
5 Sahibzada Farhan 100 60 9
5
166.66
Sri Lanka
6 Sanju Samson
97*
 50 12 4 194 West Indies
7 Brian Bennett
97*
 59 8 6 164.4 India
8 Ibrahim Zadran
95*
 56
7
 5
169.64
Canada
9 Lorcan Tucker
94*
 51
10
 4 184.31 Oman
10 Tim Seifert 89* 42 12
3
 211.9 UAE

 

Most Wickets at T20 World Cup

Pos Player Matches Overs
Strike Rate
 Economy Wickets
1 Shadley van Schalkwyk 4 14.5
6.85
 6.81 13
2 Blessing Muzarabani 6 23.5 11.00
7.89
 13
3 Lungi Ngidi 6 24 12.00
6.87
 12
4 Varun Chakaravarthy 7 24 12.00 7.67 12
5 Corbin Bosch 6 23 12.55 6.78 11
6 Maheesh Theekshana 7 27.3 15.00 7.42 11
7 Adil Rashid 7 26.4 14.55 7.84 11
8 Marco Jansen 5 19.5 10.82 9.28 11
9 Usman Tariq 6 19.3 11.70
7.23
 10
10 Liam Dawson 7 26 15.60 7.31 10

 

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 02: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments