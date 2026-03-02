T20 World Cup 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Highest Scorers, Most Wicket-Takers After Super 8 and Group Matches

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs & Leading Wicket-Takers List: After 24 days of non-stop cricket, just four teams remain in contention to be the champions of the T20 World Cup 2026: co-hosts India, South Africa (the only unbeaten team in the tournament at the moment), New Zealand and England.
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan finds himself on top of the run-scorers charts. But South Africa skipper Aiden Markram (behind Farhan by 115 runs) and India captain Suryakumar Yadav (trailing by 152 runs) could still overhaul that total when they play in the semis and potentially in the final.
|Pos
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|
Bat Avg
|Top Score
|Runs
|1
|Sahibzada Farhan
|7
|6
|76.60
|100*
|383
|2
|Brian Bennett
|6
|6
|146.00
|
97*
|292
|3
|Aiden Markram
|7
|7
|53.60
|
86*
|268
|4
|Shimron Hetmyer
|7
|7
|41.33
|85
|248
|5
|Suryakumar Yadav
|7
|7
|38.50
|
84*
|231
|6
|Ryan Rickelton
|7
|7
|38.00
|61
|228
|7
|Harry Brook
|7
|7
|32.57
|100
|228
|8
|Ishan Kishan
|7
|7
|
32.00
|77
|
224
|9
|Shai Hope
|7
|7
|
36.17
|75
|217
|10
|Tim Seifert
|7
|6
|43.20
|
89*
|216
|Pos
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|
4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Opposition
|1
|Yuvraj Samra
|110
|65
|11
|6
|
169.23
|
New Zealand
|2
|Harry Brook
|100
|51
|10
|
4
|
196.07
|Pakistan
|3
|Pathum Nissanka
|100*
|52
|10
|
5
|
192.3
|Australia
|4
|Sahibzada Farhan
|100*
|58
|11
|4
|
172.41
|Namibia
|5
|Sahibzada Farhan
|100
|60
|9
|
5
|
166.66
|
Sri Lanka
|6
|Sanju Samson
|
97*
|50
|12
|4
|194
|West Indies
|7
|Brian Bennett
|
97*
|59
|8
|6
|164.4
|India
|8
|Ibrahim Zadran
|
95*
|56
|
7
|5
|
169.64
|
Canada
|9
|Lorcan Tucker
|
94*
|51
|
10
|4
|184.31
|Oman
|10
|Tim Seifert
|89*
|42
|12
|
3
|211.9
|UAE
|Pos
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|
Strike Rate
|Economy
|Wickets
|1
|Shadley van Schalkwyk
|4
|14.5
|
6.85
|6.81
|13
|2
|Blessing Muzarabani
|6
|23.5
|11.00
|
7.89
|13
|3
|Lungi Ngidi
|6
|24
|12.00
|
6.87
|12
|4
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|7
|24
|12.00
|7.67
|12
|5
|Corbin Bosch
|6
|23
|12.55
|6.78
|11
|6
|Maheesh Theekshana
|7
|27.3
|15.00
|7.42
|11
|7
|Adil Rashid
|7
|26.4
|14.55
|7.84
|11
|8
|Marco Jansen
|5
|19.5
|10.82
|9.28
|11
|9
|Usman Tariq
|6
|19.3
|11.70
|
7.23
|10
|10
|Liam Dawson
|7
|26
|15.60
|7.31
|10
