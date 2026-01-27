T20 World Cup 2026 squads update: Scotland, West Indies, Pakistan reveal players – check full list of all 20 teams

T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland, West Indies and Pakistan were the latest teams to reveal their squads for the World Cup. (PTI/AP Photo)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Team Squad update: The squads for the 20 teams featuring in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka have almost been fully announced ahead of the mandatory cut-off date of January 30.

On December 20, 2025, co-hosts India became the first team to announce their squad for the showpiece event, which will feature 20 teams for only the second time in history since the previous edition in the Americas in 2024. However, certain injuries could force a change or two for the Men in Blue ahead of the tournament.

Amid pull-out threats and other uncertainties following Bangladesh’s exit from the tournament, Pakistan revealed their squad last week. They were followed by the West Indies, who will be led by Shai Hope. Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh in the tournament, unveiled their team on Monday with Richie Berrington leading the side.