T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table after IND vs PAK: India qualify for Super 8 in Colombo, Pakistan slip to third in Group A

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table updated after IND vs PAK match: Check out the latest standings as India beat Pakistan in Colombo to qualify for the Super 8 stage on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 10:29 PM IST
T20 World Cup Points Table update: India recorded their third win in Group A over Pakistan. (AP Photo)T20 World Cup Points Table update: India recorded their third win in Group A over Pakistan. (AP Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Update: India sealed their Super 8 berth after putting on a commanding performance against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, securing a comprehensive 61-run win on Sunday. The defeat also meant Pakistan’s qualification was cast in doubt yet again as they slipped to third place in Group A, below the United States of America.

The race for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 spots is heating up with a slate of interesting results and upsets taking place across the four groups in the first round of the 20-team tournament.

On Sunday, West Indies became the second team to officially qualify for the Super 8s after trouncing Nepal in a Group C match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. South Africa had previously beaten New Zealand on Saturday, winning all three of their Group D games thus far to qualify for the last eight.

Australia’s upset defeat to Zimbabwe by 23 runs on Friday has thrown open the possibilities in Group B, also involving co-hosts Sri Lanka. Marked as the group of death before the tournament, the riddles in Group D have been solved the earliest, with 2024 semi-finalists Afghanistan losing their big contests against New Zealand and South Africa in succession.

The Proteas on Saturday became the first team secure their berth in the Super 8s, trouncing New Zealand by seven wickets in Ahmedabad.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 India (H) 3 3 0 6 3.05
2 United States 4 2 2 4 +0.787
3 Pakistan 3 2 1 4 -0.403
4 Netherlands 3 1 2 2 −1.352
5 Namibia (E) 3 0 3 0 −2.443

Group B

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 Sri Lanka (H) 2 2 0 4 3.125
2 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 4 1.984
3 Australia 2 1 1 2 1.1
4 Ireland 3 1 2 2 −2.175
5 Oman (E) 3 0 3 0 −4.306

Group C

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 West Indies (Q) 3 3 0 6 1.820
2 England 3 2 1 4 -0.143
3 Scotland 3 1 2 2 0.359
4 Italy 2 1 1 2 −0.352
5 Nepal (E) 3 0 3 0 −1.942

Group D

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 South Africa (Q) 3 3 0 6 1.477
2 New Zealand 3 2 1 4 0.701
3 United Arab Emirates 2 1 1 2 −1.030
4 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 −0.555
5 Canada 2 0 2 0 −1.526

