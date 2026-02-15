T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table after IND vs PAK: India qualify for Super 8 in Colombo, Pakistan slip to third in Group A

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Update: India sealed their Super 8 berth after putting on a commanding performance against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, securing a comprehensive 61-run win on Sunday. The defeat also meant Pakistan’s qualification was cast in doubt yet again as they slipped to third place in Group A, below the United States of America.

The race for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 spots is heating up with a slate of interesting results and upsets taking place across the four groups in the first round of the 20-team tournament.

