ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Update: England record second win in Group C in Kolkata; NZ vs SA for top spot in Group D

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Check out the latest standings across the four groups as the teams march towards Super 8 qualification in the 20-team tournament.

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Update: The race for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 spots are heating up with a slate of interesting results and upsets taking place across the four groups in the first round of the 20-team tournament.

On Saturday, Oman became the first team to be knocked out of the competition with their third-successive defeat, but that has not cut out the unpredictability of qualification across the groups. While India and Pakistan remain comfortably placed ahead of their Group A clash in Colombo, Australia’s upset defeat to Zimbabwe by 23 runs on Friday has thrown open the possibilities in Group B. Things remain tight in Group C as well, with Scotland, Italy and England firming up their positions in the race behind the West Indies. Marked as the group of death before the tournament, the riddles in Group D have been solved the earliest, with 2024 semi-finalists Afghanistan losing their big contests against New Zealand and South Africa in succession.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 India (H) 2 2 0 4 3.05
2 Pakistan 2 2 0 4 0.932
3 United States 3 1 2 2 0.533
4 Netherlands 3 1 2 2 −1.352
5 Namibia 2 0 2 0 −2.884

ALSO READ | What awaits India and Pakistan at Colombo: Slow and spin-friendly pitch, difficult to hit through the line, a splash of rain

Group B

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 Sri Lanka (H) 2 2 0 4 3.125
2 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 4 1.984
3 Australia 2 1 1 2 1.1
4 Ireland 3 1 2 2 −2.175
5 Oman (E) 3 0 3 0 −4.306

ALSO READ | Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup

Group C

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 West Indies 2 2 0 4 1.625
2 England 3 2 1 4 -0.650
3 Scotland 3 1 2 2 0.95
4 Italy 2 1 1 2 −0.352
5 Nepal 2 0 2 0 −1.854

Group D

ALSO READ | South Africa’s Double Super Over win against Afghanistan: A game of mistakes that became an all-time classic

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 New Zealand 2 2 0 4 1.919
2 South Africa 2 2 0 4 1.425
3 United Arab Emirates 2 1 1 2 −1.030
4 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 −0.555
5 Canada 2 0 2 0 −1.526

