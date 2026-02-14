ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Update: England record second win in Group C in Kolkata; NZ vs SA for top spot in Group D

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Update: The race for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 spots are heating up with a slate of interesting results and upsets taking place across the four groups in the first round of the 20-team tournament.
On Saturday, Oman became the first team to be knocked out of the competition with their third-successive defeat, but that has not cut out the unpredictability of qualification across the groups. While India and Pakistan remain comfortably placed ahead of their Group A clash in Colombo, Australia’s upset defeat to Zimbabwe by 23 runs on Friday has thrown open the possibilities in Group B. Things remain tight in Group C as well, with Scotland, Italy and England firming up their positions in the race behind the West Indies. Marked as the group of death before the tournament, the riddles in Group D have been solved the earliest, with 2024 semi-finalists Afghanistan losing their big contests against New Zealand and South Africa in succession.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|India (H)
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3.05
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0.932
|3
|United States
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0.533
|4
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|2
|2
|−1.352
|5
|Namibia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|−2.884
ALSO READ | What awaits India and Pakistan at Colombo: Slow and spin-friendly pitch, difficult to hit through the line, a splash of rain
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Sri Lanka (H)
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3.125
|2
|Zimbabwe
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.984
|3
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1.1
|4
|Ireland
|3
|1
|2
|2
|−2.175
|5
|Oman (E)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|−4.306
ALSO READ | Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|West Indies
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.625
|2
|England
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.650
|3
|Scotland
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0.95
|4
|Italy
|2
|1
|1
|2
|−0.352
|5
|Nepal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|−1.854
ALSO READ | South Africa’s Double Super Over win against Afghanistan: A game of mistakes that became an all-time classic
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.919
|2
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.425
|3
|United Arab Emirates
|2
|1
|1
|2
|−1.030
|4
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|−0.555
|5
|Canada
|2
|0
|2
|0
|−1.526
