ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Update: England record second win in Group C in Kolkata; NZ vs SA for top spot in Group D

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Update: The race for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 spots are heating up with a slate of interesting results and upsets taking place across the four groups in the first round of the 20-team tournament.

On Saturday, Oman became the first team to be knocked out of the competition with their third-successive defeat, but that has not cut out the unpredictability of qualification across the groups. While India and Pakistan remain comfortably placed ahead of their Group A clash in Colombo, Australia’s upset defeat to Zimbabwe by 23 runs on Friday has thrown open the possibilities in Group B. Things remain tight in Group C as well, with Scotland, Italy and England firming up their positions in the race behind the West Indies. Marked as the group of death before the tournament, the riddles in Group D have been solved the earliest, with 2024 semi-finalists Afghanistan losing their big contests against New Zealand and South Africa in succession.