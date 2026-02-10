T20 World Cup Points Table Group A update: Pakistan in must-win scenario against USA today; India lead standings

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Group A update: Pakistan will face yet another must-win scenario when they take on the United States of America at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground in their second Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup today.

Salman Agha’s men endured a huge scare in their tournament opener where they nearly made a meal of a 148-run chase against the Netherlands. From a position of 98 for two, Pakistan’s middle-order crashed to 114 for six before all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s gutsy cameo pulled the team across the line.

Meanwhile, India pulled off a win over the United States of America despite their shoddy batting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With skipper Suryakumar Yadav enthralling the home crowd with a sensational 84-run knock on his World Cup captaincy debut, India eventually went onto etch a comfortable victory with a superior bowling performance.