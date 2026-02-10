T20 World Cup Points Table Group A update: Pakistan in must-win scenario against USA today; India lead standings

T20 World Cup Points Table Group A: Here is how the scenarios and standings are placed in the group involving India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 02:20 PM IST
T20 World Cup Points Table, Group A: Salman Agha's men face a must-win scenario against the United States of America. (AP Photo)T20 World Cup Points Table, Group A: Salman Agha's men face a must-win scenario against the United States of America. (AP Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Group A update: Pakistan will face yet another must-win scenario when they take on the United States of America at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground in their second Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup today.

Salman Agha’s men endured a huge scare in their tournament opener where they nearly made a meal of a 148-run chase against the Netherlands. From a position of 98 for two, Pakistan’s middle-order crashed to 114 for six before all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s gutsy cameo pulled the team across the line.

Meanwhile, India pulled off a win over the United States of America despite their shoddy batting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With skipper Suryakumar Yadav enthralling the home crowd with a sensational 84-run knock on his World Cup captaincy debut, India eventually went onto etch a comfortable victory with a superior bowling performance.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million

With Pakistan agreeing to repeal their boycott of India in Colombo on Februar 15, the stakes could be high for Agha and Co. in their other group games to keep themselves on course of qualification. In a similar setting in 2024, Pakistan suffered a defeat to the USA and eventually crashed out of the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A points table [as of February 10, 2026]

Team MT Won Lost Points NRR
India 1 1 0 2 1.45
Netherlands 2 1 1 2 0.356
Pakistan 1 1 0 2 0.24
Namibia 1 1 0 -1.033
USA 1 0 1 1 -1.45

T20 World Cup Group A fixtures and results

Match 1 – 7 February 2026
Netherlands v Pakistan
Result: Pakistan won by 3 wickets
Venue: SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo

Match 3 – 7 February 2026
India v United States
Result: India won by 29 runs
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 10 – 10 February 2026
Namibia v Netherlands
Result: Netherlands won by 7 wickets
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 12 – 10 February 2026
Pakistan v United States
Venue: SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo

Match 18 –12 February 2026
India v Namibia
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 21 -13 February 2026
Netherlands v United States
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 26 – 15 February 2026
Namibia v United States
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 27 – 15 February 2026
India v Pakistan
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Match 35 – 18 February 2026
Namibia v Pakistan
Venue: SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo

Match 36 – 18 February 2026
India v Netherlands
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

