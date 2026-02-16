T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table after Australia lose to Sri Lanka in Group B

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: This is what the situation looks like after Monday's games at the T20 World Cup

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 11:07 PM IST
Sri Lanka's players celebrates the wicket of Australia's Tim David during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo)Sri Lanka's players celebrates the wicket of Australia's Tim David during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo)
T20 World Cup Points Table: Australia’s chances of making it to the Super 8 at the ongoing T20 World Cup are hanging from a thin thread and a prayer, after the side lost another group B game, this time to co-hosts Sri Lanka. It was an unbeaten century off 52 balls from Pathum Nissanka coupled with a fighting 51 from Kusal Mendis that helped the Sri Lankan team chase down the target of 182 easily at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

The victory helped Sri Lanka secure their Super 8 spot as they now have six points from three games. But the result means that Australia’s chances at the T20 World Cup now rely on other results. Zimbabwe play Ireland tomorrow and play their final game against Sri Lanka, and will need to win just one of those two games to nudge the mighty Australians out of contention. Australia have two points from their three games and even if they win their final match against Oman, can only reach four points.

 

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, left, shatters the stumps to get Australia's Adam Zampa run out during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo) Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, left, shatters the stumps to get Australia’s Adam Zampa run out during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

 

Australia find themselves in this situation because they had been stunned in their second match in Group B by Zimbabwe in Colombo.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: As Australia lose to Sri Lanka, are they out of tournament? Not quite

Australia have won just one T20I out of their nine games in recent past, and were swept 3-0 just before the T20 World Cup by Pakistan.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 India (Q) 3 3 0 6 3.05
2 United States 4 2 2 4 +0.787
3 Pakistan 3 2 1 4 -0.403
4 Netherlands 3 1 2 2 −1.352
5 Namibia (E) 3 0 3 0 −2.443

Group B

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 Sri Lanka (Q) 3 3 0 6 2.462
2 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 4 1.984
3 Australia 3 1 2 2 0.414
4 Ireland 3 1 2 2 0.150
5 Oman (E) 3 0 3 0 -4.546

Group C

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 West Indies (Q) 3 3 0 6 1.820
2 England (Q) 4 3 1 6 0.201
3 Scotland 3 1 2 2 0.359
4 Italy 3 1 2 2 −0.588
5 Nepal (E) 3 0 3 0 −1.942

Group D

Pos Team Pld W L Pts NRR
1 South Africa (Q) 3 3 0 6 1.477
2 New Zealand 3 2 1 4 0.701
3 Afghanistan 3 1 2 2 −0.215
4 UAE 3 1 2 0 −0.797
5 Canada 2 0 2 0 −1.526

