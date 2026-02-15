Jason Holder, Shai Hope lead West Indies to dominant nine-wicket win over Nepal and seal Super 8 berth

As the afternoon sun blazed over the Wankhede Stadium, the West Indies’ campaign at the ongoing T20 World Cup gathered further momentum, as they defeated Nepal by nine wickets to qualify for the Super 8 stage and maintain their undefeated start to the tournament.

After the bowlers had set up the contest with a disciplined showing in the first innings, captain Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer finished off the chase of 134 runs with a 91-run stand for the second wicket, which also ensured that Nepal’s search for the elusive first win would now stretch into its final league phase match against Scotland at the same venue on Tuesday.