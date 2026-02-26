India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: How to Watch IND vs ZIM Super 8 Match Live Online?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: India need big wins in their remaining matches. (AP Photo)

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live Score Streaming Online: A wounded India are set to face Zimbabwe in a crucial Super Eights encounter in the 2026 T20 World Cup. India’s chances to reach the semi-finals of the tournament took a major hit when they collapsed to a 76-run loss to South Africa in their opening match of the Super Eights. That has left with India with no choice but to win both their remaining group games, with at least one of them having to be big wins so that they don’t fall behind on net run rate.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, were never really expected to make it to the Super Eights and realistically have no weight of expectations riding on them, unlike India. All-rounder Ryan Burl admitted that India possibly buckling under pressure is something that Zimbabwe are hoping for. Zimbabwe had lost their first match of the Super Eights to the West Indies. A big boost for them would be that captain Sikandar Raza is fit to play.