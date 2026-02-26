India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: How to Watch IND vs ZIM Super 8 Match Live Online?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live Score Streaming Online: A wounded India are set to face Zimbabwe in a crucial Super Eights encounter in the 2026 T20 World Cup. India’s chances to reach the semi-finals of the tournament took a major hit when they collapsed to a 76-run loss to South Africa in their opening match of the Super Eights. That has left with India with no choice but to win both their remaining group games, with at least one of them having to be big wins so that they don’t fall behind on net run rate.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, were never really expected to make it to the Super Eights and realistically have no weight of expectations riding on them, unlike India. All-rounder Ryan Burl admitted that India possibly buckling under pressure is something that Zimbabwe are hoping for. Zimbabwe had lost their first match of the Super Eights to the West Indies. A big boost for them would be that captain Sikandar Raza is fit to play.
What Is The Toss Time For India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?
The toss for India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
What time and where is the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Zimbabwe World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Thursday, February 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
How To Watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match In India?
The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.
How To Live Stream India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?
The live streaming of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj
Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza
