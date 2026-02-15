India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch IND vs PAK Match Live on JioHotstar and Star Sports?

India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score and Streaming Online: Know how to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match 27 live on TV and online via JioHotstar and Star Sports, with date, start time, venue and other details.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 01:16 PM IST
ind vs pak, india vs pakistan, india vs pakistan live streaming, ind vs pak live streamingIND vs PAK Live Streaming: Watch India vs Pakistan Match live on TV and online via JioHotstar and Star Sports
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Suryakumar Yadav’s India face Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan in the 2026 T20 World Cup Group A match on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. From the perspective of both side’s chances in the tournament, there isn’t much riding on this game. Both India and Pakistan are yet to lose, which means that they already have one foot in the Super Eights regardless of what happens today. However, this match exists in a world of its 0wn and it was never going to be considered a dead rubber, even if both sides were guaranteed to go through.

Just how important this fixture is to the financial healt of multi-nation tournament was seen in the days leading up to it, when all kinds of diplomatic efforts were launched to ensure that Pakistan doesn’t boycott this match. The fact that there are as many eyes on whether Suryakumar and Agha will share a handshake or not as there would be on the tactical aspects of the game also shows just how much the narrative around this fixture has incorporated elements outside the sport.

Here’s our live streaming guide for the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan:

What Is The Toss Time For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The toss for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What time and where is the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, February 15, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How To Watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match In India?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Live Stream India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

